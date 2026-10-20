1 clean sheet, 7 saves: Andre Onana shines in another huge Trabzonspor victory

Manchester United had one player in loan action on Monday night.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian keeper has been a solid performer for Turkish side Trabzonspor.

He had an up-and-down evening last Thursday in the Conference League, saving a penalty but also conceding directly from a corner.

Onana was much more consistent on Monday night as Trabzonspor secured another big win.

They stunningly defeated Galatasaray 4-0 earlier in the season and defeated another big Istanbul side, Besiktas, 2-0 on Monday.

Match

Onana kept a clean sheet and produced a stunning seven stops to keep his side in the lead.

Three of those stops were from shots that came inside the area.

In the first ten minutes, he got down low to his left-hand side to beat away a header.

Onana did get a little bit of luck when he parried a shot right into the path of Leandro Trossard, but he could only guide the ball wide of the post.

The Cameroonian did make an important stop late on in the second half to preserve their 2-0 lead when he beat away a shot from long distance.

He prevented 1.35 goals in the match and made one high claim to alleviate the pressure from his defence.

Onana made just 53% of his passes and 32% of his long passes as Trabzonspor played the long-ball game to keep pressure away from their goal.

The keeper also did not attempt any duels or tackles in the match.

Trabzonspor have now won five from eight and are just three points from the top of the league as their strong start to the season continues.

Andre Onana stats vs Besiktas

Statistic Value Expected assists (xA) 0 Total saves 7 Goals prevented 1.35 Saves from inside box 3 Punches 0 High claims 1 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 24/45 (53%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 7/26 (27%) Passes in own half (acc.) 17/19 (89%) Long balls (accurate) 10/31 (32%) Touches 58 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 22 Total carrying distance 33.2 m Carries 7 Total progression 8.7 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 11 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images