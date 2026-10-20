Home » 1 clean sheet, 7 saves: Andre Onana shines in another huge Trabzonspor victory

1 clean sheet, 7 saves: Andre Onana shines in another huge Trabzonspor victory

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andre Onana

Manchester United had one player in loan action on Monday night.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian keeper has been a solid performer for Turkish side Trabzonspor.

He had an up-and-down evening last Thursday in the Conference League, saving a penalty but also conceding directly from a corner.

Onana was much more consistent on Monday night as Trabzonspor secured another big win.

They stunningly defeated Galatasaray 4-0 earlier in the season and defeated another big Istanbul side, Besiktas, 2-0 on Monday.

Match

Onana kept a clean sheet and produced a stunning seven stops to keep his side in the lead.

Three of those stops were from shots that came inside the area.

In the first ten minutes, he got down low to his left-hand side to beat away a header.

Onana did get a little bit of luck when he parried a shot right into the path of Leandro Trossard, but he could only guide the ball wide of the post.

The Cameroonian did make an important stop late on in the second half to preserve their 2-0 lead when he beat away a shot from long distance.

He prevented 1.35 goals in the match and made one high claim to alleviate the pressure from his defence.

Onana made just 53% of his passes and 32% of his long passes as Trabzonspor played the long-ball game to keep pressure away from their goal.

The keeper also did not attempt any duels or tackles in the match.

Trabzonspor have now won five from eight and are just three points from the top of the league as their strong start to the season continues.

Andre Onana stats vs Besiktas

StatisticValue
Expected assists (xA)0
Total saves7
Goals prevented1.35
Saves from inside box3
Punches0
High claims1
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes24/45 (53%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)7/26 (27%)
Passes in own half (acc.)17/19 (89%)
Long balls (accurate)10/31 (32%)
Touches58
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost22
Total carrying distance33.2 m
Carries7
Total progression8.7 m
Def. contributions0
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries11
Ground duels (won)0 (0)
Dribbled past0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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