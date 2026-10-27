Bruno Fernandes’ position in Ballon d’Or rankings announced

It has certainly been a testing few weeks for Manchester United and their fans.

Bruno Fernandes drama

The Portuguese star has performed well below his usual standards this season, similar to much of the rest of the team.

Fernandes called out the coaching staff after the club’s embarrassing 1-4 defeat to 1907 Como in the Champions League last Wednesday. As a result, he was left out of the starting eleven against AFC Bournemouth on Sunday and did not come on as a substitute, despite United losing the game 0-3.

The drama was also intensified as he liked a comment on social media suggesting he was being pushed not to care.

Ballon d’Or result

In this context, it can be easy to forget the incredible year he enjoyed last season.

Fernandes won the Premier League Player of the Season award and broke the league record with 21 assists. He was scintillating as United went on an incredible run of results from January to May, which took them to third in the Premier League table.

The club’s official website reported last night, “Bruno Fernandes’s position in the 2026 Ballon d’Or vote has been revealed.”

They then announced that he had finished 27th in the rankings.

Ranked at the 27th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @B_Fernandes8

@ManUtd

@selecaoportugal #ballondor https://t.co/RyIVSqt23i — Ballon d’Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026

This meant he finished “behind Dayot Upamecano and ahead of Julian Quinones, William Saliba and Sadio Mane.”

It is the second time that he has been nominated for the award.

His best finish was in 2021, when he finished 21st in the final rankings.

This year, Harry Kane was announced as the winner, with Kylian Mbappe coming in second and Lamine Yamal third.

Bruno Fernandes: 2025/26 v 2026/27 (to 27 Oct 2026) Stat 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Season 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Apps 37 11 48 Minutes 3201 884 4085 Goals 9 4 13 Assists 22 1 23

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images