Like father, like son, Kai Rooney scores four as Manchester United U18s thrash Burnley to go second



Manchester United U18s travelled to Burnley on Tuesday morning for a league fixture, with a win allowing them to move up into second place.

Darren Fletcher rotated heavily, making five changes from the 6-3 win over Liverpool at the weekend.

First half

United took control of possession straight from the start, but Burnley proved a tough team to break down in the early stages of the match.

The first opening came from a drilled long ball by United’s keeper Charlie Hardy, who picked out Emmanuel Ziro down the right wing, but the winger’s cross was cleared just as Kai Rooney was running onto it.

Rooney was in the thick of the action throughout, as he put the young Red Devils into the lead in the 22nd minute. Ziro and Yuel Helafu combined down the right wing before the former crossed to Jaume Camacho, who headed against the post; the ball bounced out to Rooney, who applied the finish.

Kai Rooney opens the scoring at Burnley for our #MUAcademy U18s 💪 Watch live coverage on MUTV ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KFr8B2hWNY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2026

Despite United’s dominance in possession, Burnley were still in the match and threatened on a number of occasions, largely due to United’s own errors.

A few sloppy passes at the back allowed the home side to counter, drawing a top save from Hardy and a big block from Jayden Ngwashi, but Burnley were not able to equalise before the break.

Second half

United sharpened up in the second half and doubled their lead within three minutes of the restart. Rooney was tripped in the area to win a penalty, which he dispatched himself with a clinical finish into the bottom left corner.

Rooney completed his hat-trick in the 62nd minute when he rose above everyone else to nod in from Jay McEvoy’s corner—a finish reminiscent of his father, Wayne Rooney, who was also deadly in the air despite both of their shorter statures.

The younger Rooney blew Burnley away in the second half and made it 4-0 just moments later. Intercepting the ball high up the pitch, Rooney flicked the ball over the defender’s outstretched boot with his first touch before shifting past another defender and smashing past the keeper.

Rooney was not the only one to get on the scoresheet, though. After scoring four goals of his own against Liverpool, Camacho scored United’s fifth when he lifted the ball over the keeper following an exquisite through ball from Rafe McCormack.

Substitute Noah Ajayi then rounded out the scoring late on when he was allowed to cut inside unchallenged and finish with a low strike. The win pushes United into second place in the league and extends their unbeaten streak to nine matches.

Match facts

United: Hardy; Helafu, McCormack (c), Ngwashi (O’Brien 74), J. Watson; McEvoy (Shah 67), Eze (Carrick 67), Camacho; Ziro (McLaughlin 62), Rooney, Seiros (Ajayi 62).

Unused subs: Ford, Brown. Goals: Rooney 22, 49 (pen), 63, 66, Camacho 82, Ajayi 84.

Featured image by Naomi Baker via Getty Images