

Manchester United U18s took on Nottingham Forest U18s in league action on Saturday afternoon.

A repeat of the U21s fixture the night before, United looked to exact some revenge after the U21s dramatically dropped points for the first time this season.

Kai Rooney made his U21s debut on Friday night and, less than 24 hours later, was named in Darren Fletcher’s starting XI for the U18s as the manager made five changes from last week’s Premier League Cup clash with Chelsea.

First half

United threatened early on, with a Junior Brown effort flying narrowly wide of the target in the fifth minute.

The young Red Devils played on the front foot and their high press reaped the reward when the Forest keeper, Alastair Graham, had his pass blocked by Emmanuel Ziro, allowing Rooney to pounce and tuck the ball into the net from close range for his first goal of the season.

Rooney thought he had his second of the game in the 20th minute when he rounded Graham and finished into an open net, but the assistant’s flag spoiled his celebrations with an offside call.

Jay McEvoy then looked to get his name on the scoresheet, forcing quick reflexes from Graham to keep out the midfielder’s effort.

The opening 45 minutes was all one-way action, but the score remained 0-1 at the break, with Graham doing well to keep out late efforts from Brown and Rooney.

Second half

Brown and Rooney combined early in the second half when Rooney came close to scoring off the rebound from Brown’s shot, but an important block off the line by the defender kept United’s lead at just one.

Last night’s match winner in the U21s fixture, Shakur Samuels, forced Charlie Hardy into action for the first time in the match with a low, driven effort.

Brown enjoyed a fruitful game down the wing as he consistently opened up Forest, but was unable to take advantage as his shot sailed narrowly wide of the post again.

Against the run of play, Forest drew the match level in the 78th minute. A brotherly connection provided the blow: Jubilee Ntege’s cross was taken down by his brother, Rabbi Ntege, and finished with a dipping shot past Hardy.

Despite finishing with 76% of possession, United were unable to turn their dominance into a winner, as late attempts from Jariyah Shah and McEvoy were unable to beat the keeper. The draw leaves United in third place, with a big clash to come next Saturday against Liverpool.

Match facts

United: Hardy; Shah, McCormack (c), Ngwashi (Emsden-James 73), O’Brien (Laurie 88); Carrick (J. Watson 65), Eze (McLaughlin 66); Ziro, McEvoy, Brown; Rooney (D. Nkoto 66).

Subs not used: Z. Watson, Silvester.

Goals: Rooney 13

Featured image by Naomi Baker via Getty Images