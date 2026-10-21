Jack Fletcher returns from injury to score for Manchester United U19s in Como loss



Manchester United U19s took on Como away in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Lawrence’s side were bolstered by the return of Jack Fletcher after a short absence due to injury, as they looked to turn things around following a disappointing defeat to Atletico Madrid last time out in the competition.

First half

In wet conditions, the players had to deal with an astroturf pitch, which is rarely used in England. It did not take long for the Italian side to make their mark, taking the lead in just the fourth minute.

Kevin Fustini found his teammate Matteo Pappaccioli with an accurate cross, which was finished clinically by the 18-year-old into the bottom corner.

It was a slow start from United and Como nearly had a second moments later, but Cameron Byrne-Hughes made an important intervention to tip Ettore Broggian’s strike onto the post and behind for a corner.

At the other end, captain Amir Ibragimov was tripped entering the box and loudly protested for what looked like a clear penalty, but the referee waved play on.

Just as United looked to have found their footing, Como doubled their lead. Matteo Albini received the return pass from Francesco Andrealli before sliding the ball past the diving Byrne-Hughes.

Up by two goals, Como sat back and allowed United to control possession as they looked to hit on the break, and almost did just that, but Fustini could not apply the finish.

Late in the half, Jack Fletcher played a teasing ball into the box, but it was just out of reach of Ibragimov and the score remained 2-0 going into the break.

Second half

United had the perfect start to the second half, with Jack Fletcher pulling one back five minutes after the restart.

One-touch play from Jim Thwaites and Tynan Thompson fed Fletcher running into the area from the left wing to finish low past the keeper.

The young Red Devils looked well on their way to making a comeback, with Jay McEvoy and Thompson both troubling the keeper.

Rafe McCormack then thought he had found the equaliser with a headed effort that was tipped onto the bar before the keeper quickly reacted to push the rebound away from danger.

Despite pushing for another goal until the final whistle, United were unlucky to leave with nothing on the day. With just one win from three matches, United will need to pick up results in November against Roma and Sporting CP.

Match facts

United: Byrne-Hughes, Helafu, McCormack, Mills, Watson, McEvoy (Camacho 61), J.Fletcher (Ajayi 71), Thwaites; Mantato (Brown 83), Ibragimov (c), Thompson.

Unused subs: Hardy, Ngwashi, O’Brien, Orozco, Eze, Rooney.

Goal: Fletcher 50.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images