Superb performance from Samuel Lusale not enough to prevent dramatic end to U21s’ unbeaten run at Nottingham Forest



Manchester United U21s met Nottingham Forest U21s at Loughborough University on Friday night in their first match since the international break.

It was a young side at Adam Lawrence’s disposal, as both Fletchers missed out after recent involvement, and first-year scholar Jaume Camacho made his U21s debut in the number 10 position.

United came into the match with three wins from three and were looking to retain their 100% record, which would take them to the top of the league table.

First half

Jim Thwaites and Dan Armer impressed in the opening stages with line-splitting passes into the final third, but United’s front three were unable to capitalise on the opportunities. Despite controlling the proceedings, the young Red Devils were limited to half-chances as Forest sat deep and gave up little space.

Against the run of play, the home side took the lead from a corner in the 21st minute when Fuad Smith turned in the rebound following a big save from Cameron Byrne-Hughes.

After taking the lead, Forest were happy to sit back even further as United passed the ball around in midfield.

Samuel Lusale‘s speed on the left wing was one of the rare outlets that looked likely to unpick the Forest defence in the first half, and it did just that in the 45th minute when he danced into the area and was brought down for a penalty.

United’s captain, Dan Armer, stepped up to the spot and smashed it down the middle to make it 1-1 going into the break.

Second half

Into the second half, Lusale remained United’s key danger man in attack and saw an early shot blocked before giving United the lead in the 56th minute.

Camacho turned in midfield after picking up the ball from Amir Ibragimov and spread the play to Lusale on the left wing, who cut inside past two defenders and slotted into the bottom left corner.

Another penalty brought the match back level in the 70th minute, though, after Thwaites clumsily barged into the back of the Forest attacker.

Smith stepped up and scored off the post, but drama ensued as the referee called it back, having not blown his whistle. The two sides clashed with pushing and shoving before calming down and seeing Smith retake from the spot and find the opposite corner.

Another mistake at the back gave Forest a third goal. Armer’s stretching attempt for an interception was missed, which allowed Shakur Samuels to sneak into the area all alone and finish past Byrne-Hughes.

Jaydan Kamason had a late penalty shout turned away when he had his shirt pulled at the back post following a cross, but ultimately United were unable to come back a second time in the match and picked up their first loss of the season.

Lawrence’s side are not back in action again until the 30th of October when they take on AS Monaco in the Premier League International Cup.

Match facts

United: Byrne-Hughes, Helafu (Kamason 63), Munro, Armer (C), Leon, Thwaites, Ibragimov, Mantato (Thompson 63), Camacho, Lusale (Rooney 77), Kana-Biyik (Missin 71)

Unused subs: Heath, Mills, Orozco

Goals: Armer 45+1, Lusale 56

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images