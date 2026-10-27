Rio Ferdinand sends strong message to INEOS amid Man United turmoil

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has sent a clear message to INEOS amid the recent uncertainties surrounding the club. The Red Devils appear to be on the brink of another managerial upheaval, less than a year after parting ways with former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Michael Carrick’s struggles this season have made headlines, although there are several significant side stories unfolding at Old Trafford right now. The underwhelming summer transfer window, during which the English giants failed to strengthen the attack and the backline, has come back to haunt the club.

Players publicly questioning the club hierarchy and the manager have also been an issue, with Lisandro Martinez and skipper Bruno Fernandes turning heads with their comments. Reports of backroom unrest and the team’s poor performances have not helped either.

United are now 16th in the Premier League table, already 14 points adrift of Manchester City at the top after eight games. Recent reports suggest that the Red Devils are already eyeing Carrick’s replacement as they look to turn their season around.

Amid the ongoing turmoil at the Theatre of Dreams, Ferdinand believes it is time for the minority owners to step up and provide an update for the supporters.

Michael Carrick: Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Wins Draws Losses Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3 Manchester United 13 January 2026 Present 29 14 7 8 48.3 Career total - - 168 79 32 57 47.0

Ferdinand demands answers from INEOS

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand insisted that United supporters deserve some answers from INEOS regarding the current situation at the club. He said: “I think INEOS need to come out and speak, because the fans deserve that.”

“They deserve to know what’s going on underneath the bonnet at their football club. And address some of the big talking points that have been going on. Like discipline within the changing room, what’s the culture at this football club? What’s the direction?”

“Just changing manager and being quiet isn’t, I don’t think, going to resolve this situation, whether he starts well or whatever. You get the new manager bounce.”

“The fans need to hear INEOS. They need to be accountable. They can’t be a faceless operation within this, in these types of situations.”

INEOS have yet to get their managerial decisions right

United are yet to find the perfect replacement for Sir Alex Ferguson and have struggled since the legendary Scot retired at the end of the 2012/13 season. INEOS’ arrival in February 2024 as the club’s minority owners generated hope among fans, but things have hardly improved under their watch.

Erik ten Hag was in charge at Old Trafford when INEOS took over, and after a lot of speculation over the summer, they opted to continue with the Dutchman. However, the former Ajax manager was removed from his position a few months into the season, with Ruben Amorim taking over in November 2024.

Despite losing the Europa League final and finishing 15th in the Premier League that season, the Portuguese retained his position, only to lose his job in January this year. INEOS appointed Michael Carrick as caretaker manager until the end of the season, with a permanent candidate expected to be selected in the summer.

However, following Carrick’s impressive caretaker stint, he was handed the full-time position at the end of the campaign. Unfortunately, the Englishman has failed to live up to the standards he set last season and United appear to be heading towards another managerial change.

Final Thoughts

United’s troubles appear to have no end, with the vicious circle repeating itself over and over again. It is perhaps time to conduct a thorough assessment of the structure within the club and find a solution sooner rather than later.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images