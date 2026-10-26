Eddie Howe has already started preparing for Man United role after Jason Wilcox’s call

Manchester United are close to making a decision on the future of Michael Carrick following their dismal start to the season.

After guiding the club back into the Champions League during his interim spell, the former United midfielder was given the permanent role in the summer.

The decision was not unanimous, but INEOS went ahead anyway, yet failed to properly back the new head coach in the summer.

The result is that the Red Devils have won only twice in all competitions and are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League.

Why Carrick is staring at the sack

Carrick deserves blame as well, with United’s energy levels constantly criticised, while the lack of coaching at times has stood out like a sore thumb.

The 45-year-old’s tactical decisions have also been bizarre, with even club captain Bruno Fernandes calling them out last week.

Whoever succeeds Carrick will not only need to steady the ship, but also whip the squad back into shape while uniting them behind the scenes.

United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, has contacted Eddie Howe, and the former Newcastle United manager is open to the idea.

Eddie Howe preparing to take over

According to The Sun, Eddie Howe has been watching United in action in preparation should the call come, and the “top-class” manager has even been taking notes on what he would need to do differently if he does land the job.

Stat 2026/27 Season 2026/27 Matches 12 Wins 2 Draws 4 Losses 6 Goals For 17 Goals Against 22 Goal Difference -5 Clean Sheets 1 Updated 26 Oct 2026

“EDDIE HOWE has been watching Manchester United matches and making notes as Michael Carrick’s job hangs by a thread.

The ex-Newcastle manager is a front-runner to replace Carrick, should the United legend be sacked before the trip to Chelsea on Saturday.”

No decision has been made yet, with chief of recruitment Christopher Vivell pushing for compatriot Julian Nagelsmann instead.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe trusts Wilcox’s judgement more, which indicates Howe is leading the race at this point. Antonio Conte is another potential name on the list, but his demands might not sit well with the ownership.

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