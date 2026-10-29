Majority Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, are reportedly far from happy with Sir Jim Ratcliffe over his running of the club.

Turbulent

United are currently enduring a tough period amidst their miserable start to the 2026/27 season.

Last weekend’s embarrassing 3-0 loss to Bournemouth left United languishing just above the relegation zone, having amassed a meagre seven points from their opening eight top-flight matches.

United after eight PL matches, 2026/27 Season W D L GF GA Pts 2026/27 1 4 3 10 13 7

United are not faring any better in the Champions League. They have lost their last two games in the competition, suffering defeats to Atletico Madrid and Como.

There was an overwhelming expectation that Michael Carrick would be dismissed after the Bournemouth game, but the top brass opted to keep him. Reports suggest a thin field of viable candidates and the club’s reluctance to fork out compensation for him and his staff have combined to earn him a stay of execution.

Nor is Carrick alone in the firing line. Ratcliffe and his INEOS lieutenants are also under mounting scrutiny for their repeated missteps and sheer incompetence during the summer window.

The club’s inability to recruit a striker and reinforce the defence is already proving a considerable error, and there are increasing calls for director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada to be sacked.

There would also seem to be friction between the club’s figures at the highest level. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that the Glazers have concerns about Ratcliffe’s management, specifically the manner in which he cut jobs as part of his cost-saving initiative.

It was indicated that there are genuine fears that Ratcliffe may have masterminded an even worse situation than the Glazers, who have borne the brunt of United fans’ fury since their controversial takeover in 2005. Now, the Daily Mail reports that the Glazers view Ratcliffe’s tenure in charge of football operations as nothing short of disastrous.

Fuming Glazers

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the Glazers disclosed what the Americans think of Ratcliffe, stating: “It’s a travesty and not what they expected or were promised.”

The source added, “They have never run the club this way.”

It is the view of the Glazers that Ratcliffe is pursuing a wholly different strategy to that which he presented, with United experiencing the adverse consequences.

Nevertheless, the Glazers’ ‘concern’ ought not to be confused with sentimentality. Their primary apprehension is likely financial, centred on the club’s declining value and image, which would obstruct any sale plans they might harbour.

The Glazers and Ratcliffe undoubtedly deserve each other; regrettably, it is United and the fans who bear the true burden of their ill-fated partnership.

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