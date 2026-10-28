Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to fly into England ahead of Chelsea clash as Carrick sack plan emerges

The 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth extended Manchester United’s winless run to eight games across all competitions.

Moreover, the manner of the defeat suggested that United players have stopped trying under Michael Carrick and their performance against the Cherries appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for the head coach.

Yet, Carrick remains in charge and is set to lead United against Chelsea over the weekend, raising serious questions about INEOS’s competence.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe jets in for Chelsea game

The cameras have regularly panned to Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox during Manchester United’s recent defeats, but the broadcaster could have an even more high-profile figure to focus on against Chelsea.

According to The Sun, Michael Carrick is under immense pressure and part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe “will add to the suffering” when he flies into England on Wednesday ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime.

It is understood Ratcliffe has been at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, but has since returned to his Monaco home. Chelsea is Ratcliffe’s manor on this side of the Channel.

Ratcliffe, who once considered buying a stake in Chelsea, has yet to see the Red Devils win at Stamford Bridge since becoming co-owner.

Why Man United did not sack Michael Carrick this week

In a separate report, The Sun claims United had planned to sack Carrick this week but failure to “settle on a replacement has granted the head coach another stay of execution.”

Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are all without clubs and available, but it is understood United chiefs are unconvinced by the available coaches they have considered bringing in.

“Insiders stressed that Carrick and the players will have the opportunity to turn the situation around,” the report added.

However, if Ratcliffe witnesses another defeat first-hand in London, it would be difficult for Carrick to remain at the helm.

Given how his players responded to the embarrassing defeat at Como, one would have to be very optimistic to expect anything from the Red Devils against Chelsea.

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