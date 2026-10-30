Calvin Bassey: Man United look to throw Fulham’s plans into jeopardy over irreplaceable defensive monster



Lisandro Martínez has been tipped to leave Manchester United, with a move to La Liga reportedly on the cards.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing him, while Atlético Madrid are also closely monitoring the situation.

If the World Cup winner departs, United will need to find a replacement, given the significant gap he would leave behind.

His experience, composure on the ball, and deep playmaking ability would all need to be replaced.

Calvin Bassey eyed

According to TeamTalk, the Red Devils may already have Martínez’s replacement in mind, as they eye a 2027 move for Calvin Bassey. The outlet reports:

“[Bassey’s] form has not gone unnoticed. We understand United’s footballing department have been impressed by what they have seen, while a number of other clubs are assessing his situation as he enters the final months of his current contract.”

Newcastle United, Everton, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are also interested.

Notably, Fulham are said to be eager to tie him to a new deal, yet they may struggle given the level of interest the defender is attracting.

Bassey as Martínez’s replacement

When Martínez joined Manchester United in July 2022, Ajax signed Bassey to replace him. The Nigerian did an outstanding job there; not long after, Fulham signed him.

Like United’s number six, Bassey is a left-footed defender who can play at centre-back or left-back. The Fulham star also adopts an aggressive, front-footed style, relying on strong tackling and physical commitment to win his duels.

Beyond that, he has excellent composure and progressive passing, allowing him to play comfortably out from the back.

Indeed, if signed, he would be the perfect replacement for Martínez at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ A perfect fit for Manchester United’s transfer plans

⚠️ Claim uncorroborated by any other reputable source

TPP view

We believe that if there are any indications Bassey wants to leave Fulham, Manchester United could look to swoop for him as part of their defensive rebuild.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images