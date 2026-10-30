Andrea Cambiaso: Man United join the race for Juventus ace as INEOS look to reinforce key position in January

One area that Manchester United need to reinforce as early as possible is at left-back, where Michael Carrick is short on specialist options.

Luke Shaw may have started every Premier League game last season, but the Englishman’s injury troubles have returned to haunt him.

The 31-year-old has already missed seven games this season, leaving the head coach to utilise centre-back Ayden Heaven and right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as stop-gap options on the left.

Everyone knew it would be a risk not to sign a left-sided full-back in the summer, but the Red Devils’ single-minded focus on midfielders meant Lewis Hall remained at Newcastle.

Andrea Cambiaso on United’s radar

The England international is unlikely to make the jump in the middle of the current campaign, which is why INEOS are now widening their search.

442 have revealed that Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso is on United’s radar, and while the Bianconeri would prefer to keep the Italian, an offer in the region of €30-40 million could be enough to sign him as early as January.

“The Juventus player is contractually bound to the Turin club until 2029. Club officials have so far rejected all offers and inquiries. The bosses are demanding a transfer fee in the range of 30 to 40 million euros.”

The 20-time English league champions will not find it easy to sign the 26-year-old, given the interest of clubs such as Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Far from an easy pursuit

Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Napoli are also monitoring the situation, further complicating matters.

“According to information from 4-4-2.ch, clubs are lining up for the versatile player. FC Barcelona could make a move for him if Alejandro Balde can be sold as planned. The Catalan club is even preparing an offer of 20 to 25 million euros. A player swap is also a possibility.

“Arsenal and Manchester City, in particular, are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Cambiaso in the Premier League. Both clubs are currently remaining silent, but this could change in January.

“Other interested parties include Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Napoli.”

INEOS need to decide their left-back plans soon

Andrea Cambiaso is not only accomplished as a left-back, but he can also play further forward as well as on the opposite flank.

It will be interesting to see if INEOS cough up the money in January or if they opt to keep their powder dry in their hopes of signing Hall next summer.

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