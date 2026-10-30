Three CL teams enter the race for Lisandro Martinez with INEOS ready to ship him out

While the managerial situation has been handled for now, Manchester United also need to make decisions regarding the futures of several key stars.

Bruno Fernandes’ contract is set to expire next summer, but the Red Devils have the option to extend it by a year.

There were discussions about a new deal, but following his spat with Michael Carrick, it might make more sense to let him go.

Lisandro Martinez is in a similar situation. The centre-back responded strongly after United’s defeat to Atletico Madrid, even going so far as to call out the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox.

Why Lisandro Martinez could be sold

The INEOS hierarchy did not take kindly to those comments, and they made the Argentine apologise. He has yet to start a game since then.

The former Ajax ace‘s contract also expires next year, and the Red Devils could allow him to leave in the winter if a suitor offers the required amount.

Barcelona have been linked with a move as Hansi Flick seeks defensive reinforcements, while Atleti are also interested in the 28-year-old.

Spanish outlet AS have revealed that, in addition to the Spanish giants, a trio of Serie A teams are also monitoring the World Cup-winning defender.

Three new teams in the fray

“At 28, Lisandro is in the prime of his career and is already the club’s best centre-back of the season.

“Both Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona are eager to take advantage of the current situation.

“In Italy, his profile is circulating within the offices of Inter, Roma, and Como as another option to reinforce their defences, especially in the case of Cesc, who will lose Jacobo Ramón next summer.”

Michael Carrick needs to strengthen United’s backline and cannot afford to lose Lisandro Martinez, despite the controversies surrounding his future.

Whether INEOS will relent or push the “fantastic” left-footed defender out of the door in the winter remains to be seen.

Feature image Dan Mullan via Getty Images