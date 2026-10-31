Lennart Karl: Man United keeping tabs on Bayern Munich’s record-breaking 18-year-old

Manchester United are always on the lookout for young talent.

Search for young talent

They have scoured the market in England, Europe, and further afield to bring in players with promising skills.

This is evident in their acquisitions of Isaac Konde from Liverpool, as well as David Eze and Karim Cassim from Manchester City. They have also signed Cristian Orozco from Colombia and Diego Leon from Paraguay in the last 18 months or so.

Latest interest

According to German football expert Christian Falk, United are also showing an interest in a young talent from the Bundesliga.

Uli Hoeneß, a former German football executive at Bayern Munich who is currently in a supervisory role on the board, spoke out against Lennart Karl recently. He stated that Karl needed to learn humility, but this is reportedly not an opinion shared by the majority of the board, who want to keep the midfielder.

Falk’s information states that “those who are involved in the daily business are very confident in Karl. They want to keep him.”

Nonetheless, Premier League clubs are aware of the potential unrest and “the Premier League is also reading what is being said in Germany.”

Falk claimed that he has heard that “Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United saw that there is something going on around Lennart Karl. Ultimately, when there’s a player at the Ballon d ‘Or ceremony who finished fourth in the Men’s Kopa Trophy (behind Warren Zaire-Emery, Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal), he’s going to be interesting to other clubs.”

The journalist claims calls have been made and Karl has a value of €60m [£50.1m], “so it’s more than possible” for Premier League clubs to get involved and that the situation is “getting interesting”.

Falk also confirmed that there has so far been no contact over a new deal.

Who is Lennart Karl?

Karl is an attacking midfielder or winger who has scored 10 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern and is seen as one of Europe’s most talented youngsters.

He has also been described as “a dynamic, low-centre-of-gravity dribbler and playmaker who typically operates as a central number 10 or cuts inside from the right wing onto his stronger left foot.” The youngster is also Bayern’s youngest ever Champions League goalscorer, whose “meteoric emergence for both club and country has captivated spectators across Europe, earning him acclaim from top figures across the game.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Lennart Karl is almost certainly a player that Man United, like all top clubs, will be watching.

✅ The news is no more concrete than United keeping tabs on the situation, so is very likely to be the case

⚠️ Christian Falk can be hit or miss for German transfer stories

TPP view

We believe that United would almost certainly be keeping tabs on a player like Lennart Karl due to his age and his rise in European football.

Lennart Karl Season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 11 1 2 443

Featured image by Leonhard Simon via Getty Images