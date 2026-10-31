Alberto Ruiz: United eyeing Real Madrid starlet who lit up Under-15 World Cup

Manchester United have been alerted to the emergence of a Spanish forward who set the stage alight at the recent Under-15 World Cup. The Red Devils have been attentive to emerging talents from across the world as they build a backbone for the future.

INEOS’ transfer activity has been questionable, but they have also signed some gifted young footballers from across the globe.

The idea is to pick up diamonds in the rough for nominal fees before they become household names. The move is financially viable as well, and it now appears that the Premier League giants have found their next target at the Santiago Bernabeu.

United monitoring Alberto Ruiz

According to AS, United are eyeing Real Madrid starlet Alberto Ruiz. The report states: “Clubs in the Premier League, to name but one, have already set their sights on him. Among others, according to AS, Manchester United.”

The report, however, confirms that an immediate exit will not be possible because of regulatory restrictions. It continues: “They would have to wait before making a move for him due to regulations. Firstly, he would have to turn 18.”

“Secondly, he must meet the requirements of a points-based system that came into force following Brexit. But the spotlight has already been turned on Alberto.”

One assumes Real Madrid will not be too keen to offload the next gem out of La Fabrica, who reportedly idolises Kylian Mbappe.

Who is Alberto Ruiz

Ruiz was outstanding for Spain at the Under-15 World Cup, helping his team lift the trophy and finishing as joint top scorer with eight goals. The report adds: “Alberto is an attacking midfielder with a penchant for dropping deep to receive the ball, drive forward and get stuck in.”

The 15-year-old’s attributes could also make him a fantastic long-term heir to Bruno Fernandes, whose future at Old Trafford remains unclear.

If United manage to convince the Portuguese to stay, Alberto Ruiz could eventually be ready to fill his shoes in a couple of years.

Bruno Fernandes Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 7 3 1 11 Minutes 630 237 17 884 Starts 7 3 0 10 Sub appearances 0 0 1 1 Goals 3 1 0 4 Non-penalty goals 2 1 0 3 Assists 1 0 0 1 Goals + assists 4 1 0 5 Minutes per goal 210 237 – 221 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions xG (PL) 2.66 – – 2.66 xA (PL) 1.50 – – 1.50 xG + xA (PL) 4.16 – – 4.16 Avg rating 7.24 6.91 6.30 7.06 Shots 13 7 1 21 Shots on target 6 3 0 9 Shot accuracy % 46.2% 42.9% 0.0% 42.9% Conversion % 23.1% 14.3% 0.0% 19.0% Passes 407 129 18 554 Accurate passes 335 108 17 460 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Pass accuracy % 82.3% 83.7% 94.4% 83.0% Key passes 16 7 2 25 Dribbles attempted 8 1 0 9 Dribbles completed 3 1 0 4 Dribble success % 37.5% 100.0% – 44.4% Tackles 6 3 0 9 Interceptions 2 2 0 4 Tackles + interceptions 8 5 0 13 Blocks 3 0 0 3 Duels 38 14 0 52 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Duels won 14 8 0 22 Duels won % 36.8% 57.1% – 42.3% Dribbled past 6 0 0 6 Fouls won 4 4 0 8 Fouls committed 5 1 0 6 Offsides 0 0 0 0 Yellow cards 2 0 0 2 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Penalties scored 1 0 0 1 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

The Spaniard, however, signed a new deal with Real Madrid last year that keeps him at the club until 2028. The teenager is already considered the future of Los Blancos, so securing his signature will not be easy.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Alberto Ruiz matches United’s youth-centric transfer policy.

⚠️ This could be a part of the Red Devils’ regular scouting activity instead of a concrete interest.

TPP view

We believe that Alberto Ruiz could be a fine addition to United’s academy, but United’s interest in the teenager is likely at a preliminary stage.