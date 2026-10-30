Chelsea vs Man United: How and when to watch the match across the globe

Manchester United will take on Chelsea tomorrow afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The match is once again huge from a United perspective, as they are now winless in eight matches across all competitions.

United last eight matches (all comps) Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L

This is when and how you can watch the huge match across the globe.

Europe

The match will kick off at 12:30 local time and will be shown on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The game will also start at this time in Portugal, but DAZN holds the rights for the game. In France, the match will kick off at 13:30 local time and be available on Canal Plus. In Spain, the game will also be at 13:30 but on DAZN, and in Germany on Sky Go.

Norwegian fans can watch the match on Viaplay, while Swedish and Danish fans can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

North America

The match will be on fuboTV in the United States and will be on at 08:30 Eastern Time, 07:30 Central Time, 06:30 Mountain Time, and 05:30 Pacific Time.

Canadian fans can catch the game on DAZN.

Africa

Moroccan supporters can watch the game on beIN Sports at 12:30, and Nigerian and Cameroonian fans can tune in to SuperSport from 13:30.

Kenyan fans will need to watch a bit later at 15:30, but also on SuperSport. South African supporters will be able to see the game at 13:30, also on SuperSport.

Asia

Indian fans can watch the match on Star Sports Select at 18:00 in the evening. Chinese supporters can tune in to Migu at 20:30, and Japanese supporters on U-Next at 21:30.

Finally, Australian supporters can tune in on Stan Sport from 23:30 Adelaide time on Saturday night.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images