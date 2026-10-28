“Did not go unnoticed”: Another shocking reason for Michael Carrick sack decision revealed

Manchester United supporters took another huge hit to their confidence in the side when they lost 0-3 at home to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

The situation

Fans had expected a reaction after a tough 1-4 loss to 1907 Como in Italy last Wednesday, but the team somehow managed to play even worse.

Old Trafford was naturally an unhappy place, and throughout the game there were chants against the ownership, the director of football Jason Wilcox, and about plans to build a new stadium.

The biggest drama arrived at the end of the match, though, as the players were walking off.

The Stretford End serenaded their Champions League-winning midfielder Michael Carrick as he walked off the pitch, waving to the crowd.

As soon as he disappeared down the tunnel, the fans turned on the players, booing them relentlessly to leave them in no doubt where their anger and blame lay for the shambolic performance.

Nonetheless, most felt that Carrick’s run in the job would be coming to an end, but surprisingly it was reported yesterday that the English manager has survived at least a little time longer in the job.

In fact, Carrick took training yesterday at 11am as he prepared for the weekend trip to Stamford Bridge.

Sources have told ESPN that the fan support on Sunday may have had something to do with the ownership’s decision to keep Carrick for the meantime.

The sources claimed, “it did not go unnoticed by the United front office that Carrick received significant support from United fans during and after the defeat to Bournemouth — with most of the frustration directed at the players.”

Things do not get any easier for United after their match against Chelsea this weekend.

They will then face AS Roma and Aston Villa at home before the November international break.

Michael Carrick Man United record Manager From To Played Won Drawn Lost Win % Michael Carrick (caretaker) 21/11/2021 02/12/2021 3 2 1 0 66.7% Michael Carrick 13/01/2026 present 29 14 7 8 48.3% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

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