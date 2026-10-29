Xabi Alonso issues update on Maxence Lacroix’s injury after Carabao Cup substitution

Manchester United are enduring one of their worst runs in more than a decade.

The Red Devils are winless in eight matches across all competitions and have gone two full months without a Premier League victory.

They are currently languishing in 16th place with just seven points, only two clear of bottom side Sunderland.

This weekend, they travel south to face Chelsea, and if ever there was a stage on which to begin turning things around, Stamford Bridge is it.

A convincing win over the Blues would restore belief and could spark the resurgence this side desperately needs to salvage anything from this campaign.

United already have a couple of boosts to lean on. Kobbie Mainoo has returned to training, while Bruno Fernandes and Michael Carrick appear to have cleared the air. Yet the bigger lifts have come from West London.

On Tuesday, The Peoples Person reported Xabi Alonso’s confirmation that key forward João Pedro would miss the fixture. Now, another important Chelsea figure looks set to join him on the sidelines.

Another key Chelsea man injured

During Wednesday’s Carabao Cup meeting with Liverpool, Maxence Lacroix pulled up just before half-time. While tracking Cody Gakpo, the French centre-back clutched the back of his left thigh and could not continue. Levi Colwill replaced him.

Chelsea eventually lost on penalties. Afterwards, Alonso spoke about the injury, as the Evening Standard qoutes him:

“Too early to tell. Probably he felt something in the hamstring. We need a couple of days to check exactly what the problem is.”

With the United game only two days away, Lacroix is highly unlikely to feature.

Lacroix’s absence is a significant blow for Chelsea

The setback hits the Blues hard. The former Crystal Palace defender has started every one of Chelsea’s eight Premier League matches this season and has also appeared in both of their Carabao Cup ties.

Crucially for United, his absence, combined with those of João Pedro, Emiliano Martínez and Reece James, represents a genuine boost.

As a result, Carrick and his United team suddenly have a clearer path to claiming a much-needed three points at Stamford Bridge.

Man United versus Chelsea H2H since 2016 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 18/04/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 1-0 W 20/09/2025 Premier League H Chelsea 2-1 W 16/05/2025 Premier League A Chelsea 0-1 L 03/11/2024 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D 04/04/2024 Premier League A Chelsea 3-4 L 06/12/2023 Premier League H Chelsea 2-1 W 25/05/2023 Premier League H Chelsea 4-1 W 22/10/2022 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D 28/04/2022 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D 28/11/2021 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D 2 3 1 of 3 1 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 28/02/2021 Premier League A Chelsea 0-0 D 24/10/2020 Premier League H Chelsea 0-0 D 19/07/2020 FA Cup H Chelsea 1-3 L 17/02/2020 Premier League A Chelsea 2-0 W 30/10/2019 League Cup A Chelsea 2-1 W 11/08/2019 Premier League H Chelsea 4-0 W 28/04/2019 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D 18/02/2019 FA Cup A Chelsea 2-0 W 20/10/2018 Premier League A Chelsea 2-2 D 19/05/2018 FA Cup N Chelsea 0-1 L 2 3 2 of 3 1 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 25/02/2018 Premier League H Chelsea 2-1 W 05/11/2017 Premier League A Chelsea 0-1 L 16/04/2017 Premier League H Chelsea 2-0 W 13/03/2017 FA Cup A Chelsea 0-1 L 23/10/2016 Premier League A Chelsea 0-4 L 2 3 3 of 3 1 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

