Manchester United travel to West London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils have faced off against the Blues 199 times, meaning this match will be the 200th competitive game between the two rivals.

United have come out on top 85 times in history, with Chelsea winning 57.

There have also been 57 draws during the storied fixture.

Here are three storylines to get the blood pumping.

United closing in on unwanted record

After Michael Carrick’s side lost 0-3 at home to AFC Bournemouth last Sunday, they had officially gone six Premier League matches without a win.

This is already the second-longest winless streak in their Premier League history.

The longest arrived in May 2025 when they went eight matches without a win.

Nonetheless, with matches against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool to come, it is not exactly clear where the next win will come from.

United are still some way off their worst ever run, not winning in 16 consecutive matches way back in the 1929-1930 season.

Chelsea record

Fortunately, the Red Devils have quite a respectable record as of late against Saturday’s opponents.

In their last ten matches against the Blues, they have only lost twice.

There have been four United wins, including two last season, and four draws since 2021.

Former players

Man United and Chelsea have had a lot of former players play for one another over the years.

Andrey Santos has not had the best start to his United career, but he moved from Chelsea in the summer and, with Kobbie Mainoo still out, he will likely get another chance to start in the midfield against his former team.

One player United will not want to face is their former player Danny Welbeck.

The Carrington youth product moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer and has haunted United many times in the past, scoring six times against them for Brighton and Arsenal.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 19/12/1992 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D 17/04/1993 Premier League H Chelsea 3-0 W 11/09/1993 Premier League A Chelsea 0-1 L 05/03/1994 Premier League H Chelsea 0-1 L 26/12/1994 Premier League A Chelsea 3-2 W 17/04/1995 Premier League H Chelsea 0-0 D 21/10/1995 Premier League A Chelsea 4-1 W 02/12/1995 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D 02/11/1996 Premier League H Chelsea 1-2 L 22/02/1997 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D 24/09/1997 Premier League H Chelsea 2-2 D 28/02/1998 Premier League A Chelsea 1-0 W 16/12/1998 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D 29/12/1998 Premier League A Chelsea 0-0 D 03/10/1999 Premier League A Chelsea 0-5 L 24/04/2000 Premier League H Chelsea 3-2 W 23/09/2000 Premier League H Chelsea 3-3 D 10/02/2001 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D 01/12/2001 Premier League H Chelsea 0-3 L 20/04/2002 Premier League A Chelsea 3-0 W Page 1 of 4 1234 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 23/08/2002 Premier League A Chelsea 2-2 D 18/01/2003 Premier League H Chelsea 2-1 W 30/11/2003 Premier League A Chelsea 0-1 L 08/05/2004 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D 15/08/2004 Premier League A Chelsea 0-1 L 10/05/2005 Premier League H Chelsea 1-3 L 06/11/2005 Premier League H Chelsea 1-0 W 29/04/2006 Premier League A Chelsea 0-3 L 26/11/2006 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D 09/05/2007 Premier League A Chelsea 0-0 D 23/09/2007 Premier League H Chelsea 2-0 W 26/04/2008 Premier League A Chelsea 1-2 L 21/09/2008 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D 11/01/2009 Premier League H Chelsea 3-0 W 08/11/2009 Premier League A Chelsea 0-1 L 03/04/2010 Premier League H Chelsea 1-2 L 01/03/2011 Premier League A Chelsea 1-2 L 08/05/2011 Premier League H Chelsea 2-1 W 18/09/2011 Premier League H Chelsea 3-1 W 05/02/2012 Premier League A Chelsea 3-3 D Page 2 of 4 1234 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 28/10/2012 Premier League A Chelsea 3-2 W 05/05/2013 Premier League H Chelsea 0-1 L 26/08/2013 Premier League H Chelsea 0-0 D 19/01/2014 Premier League A Chelsea 1-3 L 26/10/2014 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D 18/04/2015 Premier League A Chelsea 0-1 L 28/12/2015 Premier League H Chelsea 0-0 D 07/02/2016 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D 23/10/2016 Premier League A Chelsea 0-4 L 16/04/2017 Premier League H Chelsea 2-0 W 05/11/2017 Premier League A Chelsea 0-1 L 25/02/2018 Premier League H Chelsea 2-1 W 20/10/2018 Premier League A Chelsea 2-2 D 28/04/2019 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D 11/08/2019 Premier League H Chelsea 4-0 W 17/02/2020 Premier League A Chelsea 2-0 W 24/10/2020 Premier League H Chelsea 0-0 D 28/02/2021 Premier League A Chelsea 0-0 D 28/11/2021 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D 28/04/2022 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D Page 3 of 4 1234 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/10/2022 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D 25/05/2023 Premier League H Chelsea 4-1 W 06/12/2023 Premier League H Chelsea 2-1 W 04/04/2024 Premier League A Chelsea 3-4 L 03/11/2024 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D 16/05/2025 Premier League A Chelsea 0-1 L 20/09/2025 Premier League H Chelsea 2-1 W 18/04/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 1-0 W Page 4 of 4 1234 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images