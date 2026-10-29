Manchester United travel to West London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.
The Red Devils have faced off against the Blues 199 times, meaning this match will be the 200th competitive game between the two rivals.
United have come out on top 85 times in history, with Chelsea winning 57.
There have also been 57 draws during the storied fixture.
Here are three storylines to get the blood pumping.
United closing in on unwanted record
After Michael Carrick’s side lost 0-3 at home to AFC Bournemouth last Sunday, they had officially gone six Premier League matches without a win.
This is already the second-longest winless streak in their Premier League history.
The longest arrived in May 2025 when they went eight matches without a win.
Nonetheless, with matches against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool to come, it is not exactly clear where the next win will come from.
United are still some way off their worst ever run, not winning in 16 consecutive matches way back in the 1929-1930 season.
Chelsea record
Fortunately, the Red Devils have quite a respectable record as of late against Saturday’s opponents.
In their last ten matches against the Blues, they have only lost twice.
There have been four United wins, including two last season, and four draws since 2021.
Former players
Man United and Chelsea have had a lot of former players play for one another over the years.
Andrey Santos has not had the best start to his United career, but he moved from Chelsea in the summer and, with Kobbie Mainoo still out, he will likely get another chance to start in the midfield against his former team.
One player United will not want to face is their former player Danny Welbeck.
The Carrington youth product moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer and has haunted United many times in the past, scoring six times against them for Brighton and Arsenal.
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|19/12/1992
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|17/04/1993
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|3-0
|W
|11/09/1993
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-1
|L
|05/03/1994
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|0-1
|L
|26/12/1994
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|3-2
|W
|17/04/1995
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|0-0
|D
|21/10/1995
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|4-1
|W
|02/12/1995
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|02/11/1996
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-2
|L
|22/02/1997
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|24/09/1997
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|2-2
|D
|28/02/1998
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-0
|W
|16/12/1998
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|29/12/1998
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-0
|D
|03/10/1999
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-5
|L
|24/04/2000
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|3-2
|W
|23/09/2000
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|3-3
|D
|10/02/2001
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|01/12/2001
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|0-3
|L
|20/04/2002
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|3-0
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|23/08/2002
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|2-2
|D
|18/01/2003
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|2-1
|W
|30/11/2003
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-1
|L
|08/05/2004
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|15/08/2004
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-1
|L
|10/05/2005
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-3
|L
|06/11/2005
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-0
|W
|29/04/2006
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-3
|L
|26/11/2006
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|09/05/2007
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-0
|D
|23/09/2007
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|2-0
|W
|26/04/2008
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-2
|L
|21/09/2008
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|11/01/2009
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|3-0
|W
|08/11/2009
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-1
|L
|03/04/2010
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-2
|L
|01/03/2011
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-2
|L
|08/05/2011
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|2-1
|W
|18/09/2011
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|3-1
|W
|05/02/2012
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|3-3
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|28/10/2012
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|3-2
|W
|05/05/2013
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|0-1
|L
|26/08/2013
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|0-0
|D
|19/01/2014
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-3
|L
|26/10/2014
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|18/04/2015
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-1
|L
|28/12/2015
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|0-0
|D
|07/02/2016
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|23/10/2016
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-4
|L
|16/04/2017
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|2-0
|W
|05/11/2017
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-1
|L
|25/02/2018
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|2-1
|W
|20/10/2018
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|2-2
|D
|28/04/2019
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|11/08/2019
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|4-0
|W
|17/02/2020
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|2-0
|W
|24/10/2020
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|0-0
|D
|28/02/2021
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-0
|D
|28/11/2021
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|28/04/2022
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|22/10/2022
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|25/05/2023
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|4-1
|W
|06/12/2023
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|2-1
|W
|04/04/2024
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|3-4
|L
|03/11/2024
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|1-1
|D
|16/05/2025
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|0-1
|L
|20/09/2025
|Premier League
|H
|Chelsea
|2-1
|W
|18/04/2026
|Premier League
|A
|Chelsea
|1-0
|W
Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images