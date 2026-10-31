Manchester United take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.
The Red Devils and Michael Carrick are desperate for three points.
United will need to do these three things if they are to come away from West London with a win, as they did last season.
Don’t concede early
Carrick’s side have developed a habit of conceding goals early in big matches.
This has been evident in their last two Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid and 1907 Como.
It is statistically harder to win any match when you give the opposition the lead early on, but this is especially true in big matches.
Therefore, the side will need to be tactically disciplined and mentally switched on at the start of the game.
This will be especially important given Chelsea’s ability to find the net this season, with 17 goals in eight matches.
Midfield battle
Xabi Alonso’s side were outplayed in the midfield battle last time out in the league against Tottenham Hotspur, and United must win control here.
Their experienced midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were also outplayed at Anfield in the Carabao Cup during midweek.
Kobbie Mainoo is returning to the squad and they will also need Carlos Baleba’s energy and legs in the middle of the park.
Perhaps even Andrey Santos can play a role against his former team.
Get attacking talent involved
The Red Devils have attacking talent, even if striker Benjamin Sesko will be out until January at the earliest.
United must find a way to get the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Amad on the ball, as they did last season, if they are to have any sort of success at Stamford Bridge.
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|23/10/2016
|Premier League
|A
|0-4
|L
|13/03/2017
|FA Cup
|A
|0-1
|L
|16/04/2017
|Premier League
|H
|2-0
|W
|05/11/2017
|Premier League
|A
|0-1
|L
|25/02/2018
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|19/05/2018
|FA Cup
|N
|0-1
|L
|20/10/2018
|Premier League
|A
|2-2
|D
|18/02/2019
|FA Cup
|A
|2-0
|W
|28/04/2019
|Premier League
|H
|1-1
|D
|11/08/2019
|Premier League
|H
|4-0
|W
|30/10/2019
|League Cup
|A
|2-1
|W
|17/02/2020
|Premier League
|A
|2-0
|W
|19/07/2020
|FA Cup
|H
|1-3
|L
|24/10/2020
|Premier League
|H
|0-0
|D
|28/02/2021
|Premier League
|A
|0-0
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|28/11/2021
|Premier League
|A
|1-1
|D
|28/04/2022
|Premier League
|H
|1-1
|D
|22/10/2022
|Premier League
|A
|1-1
|D
|25/05/2023
|Premier League
|H
|4-1
|W
|06/12/2023
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|04/04/2024
|Premier League
|A
|3-4
|L
|03/11/2024
|Premier League
|H
|1-1
|D
|16/05/2025
|Premier League
|A
|0-1
|L
|20/09/2025
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|18/04/2026
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images
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