Andre Onana continues to shine with fifth clean sheet in seven matches for impressive Trabzonspor

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Sunday.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian keeper played the entire 90 minutes for Trabzonspor.

The Turkish side defeated Gaziantep 2-0 at home. Victory means that Onana’s side are third in the table and still three points behind Galatasaray.

They have been remarkably consistent, winning seven out of 10 league matches so far this season. Onana managed to keep another clean sheet for his side, his fifth in seven matches.

He made a total of five saves, with six of those efforts coming from shots inside the penalty area. In the first half, he was called upon to make a smart stop at his near post as the Gaziantep forward broke through into the penalty area.

In the second half, he also did well to close the angle and prevent a goal from a one-on-one situation. Onana also made one high claim but it was not necessary for him to make any punches.

He also completed 82% of his passes, and he was not called upon to win any duels.

Trabzonspor and Onana will next be in action this Thursday against Freiburg in the Conference League.

Sekou Kone

Sekou Kone played in his first league game since September after a straight red card kept him suspended.

His Lausanne-Sport side unbelievably lost 4-5 to Thun at home.

He came on for the final 10 minutes and made just one pass.

The youngster completed two out of three dribble attempts and won his only tackle.

The midfielder was also strong in the duel, winning three out of four of them in a combative cameo from the bench.

Kone will hope to force his way back into the starting line-up against Grasshoppers on Saturday evening in their next match.

Andre Onana Season stats Stat Süper Lig UEFA Europa Conference League Competition Süper Lig UEFA Europa Conference League Apps 9 2 Minutes 810 180 Starts 9 2 Saves 39 7 Goals conceded 8 2 Save % 83.0% 77.8% Penalties saved 1 1 Passes 422 76

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images