Manchester United had two players in loan action on Saturday evening in England.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald was again got a start for Rotherham United in their 1-2 loss to Swindon Town.

In a tough afternoon they went down to nine men after receiving two red cards.

Nonetheless, this meant that Fitzgerald was very active in the match as he was left with a lot of ground to cover.

He completed 67% of his passes and had one shot on target in the match.

The midfield man completed an impressive five dribbles in the match and made two tackles in the centre of the park.

He also helped out his side defensible with a clearance and an interception.

A lot of his best work came in duels though as he was very combative in the engine room.

Fitzgerald won an impressive 11 ground duels in the match as he hounded the Swindon side.

He could next be in action on Tuesday evening against Newcastle under-21s in the Football League Trophy.

Dan Gore

Gore is continuing his return from injury and played the final 30 minutes of Luton Town’s 2-0 win over Peterborough United.

He made one key pass and completed 75% of his passing attempts.

Gore was also strong in the middle of the park, winning an impressive 100% of his ground duels and his aerial battles as he helped his side hold out for an important away day victory.

Luton will once again be in action on Tuesday night when they have Huddersfield away from home in League One.

Jayce Fitzgerald stats vs Swindon Town

Statistic Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.05 Assists 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 2 (0) Accurate passes 18/27 (67%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 8/14 (57%) Passes in own half (acc.) 10/13 (77%) Long balls (accurate) 3/8 (38%) Distance covered 11.1 km Top speed 27.8 km/h Number of sprints 5 Running 1.84 km (16.5%) High-speed running 0.43 km (3.9%) Sprinting 0.05 km (0.4%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Touches 52 Dribbles (successful) 7 (5) Was fouled 4 Possession lost 14 Total carrying distance 118.2 m Carries 12 Total progression 35.6 m Defensive contributions 4 Tackles (won) 2 (1) Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 6 Ground duels (won) 17 (11) Aerial duels (won) 3 (0)

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images