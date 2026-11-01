Home » 11 duels won, 5 dribbles: Man United academy gem Jayce Fitzgerald excels in tough circumstances

11 duels won, 5 dribbles: Man United academy gem Jayce Fitzgerald excels in tough circumstances

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Jayce Fitzgerald

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Saturday evening in England.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald was again got a start for Rotherham United in their 1-2 loss to Swindon Town.

In a tough afternoon they went down to nine men after receiving two red cards.

Nonetheless, this meant that Fitzgerald was very active in the match as he was left with a lot of ground to cover.

He completed 67% of his passes and had one shot on target in the match.

The midfield man completed an impressive five dribbles in the match and made two tackles in the centre of the park.

He also helped out his side defensible with a clearance and an interception.

A lot of his best work came in duels though as he was very combative in the engine room.

Fitzgerald won an impressive 11 ground duels in the match as he hounded the Swindon side.

He could next be in action on Tuesday evening against Newcastle under-21s in the Football League Trophy.

Dan Gore

Gore is continuing his return from injury and played the final 30 minutes of Luton Town’s 2-0 win over Peterborough United.

He made one key pass and completed 75% of his passing attempts.

Gore was also strong in the middle of the park, winning an impressive 100% of his ground duels and his aerial battles as he helped his side hold out for an important away day victory.

Luton will once again be in action on Tuesday night when they have Huddersfield away from home in League One.

Jayce Fitzgerald stats vs Swindon Town

StatisticValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.05
Assists0
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)2 (0)
Accurate passes18/27 (67%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)8/14 (57%)
Passes in own half (acc.)10/13 (77%)
Long balls (accurate)3/8 (38%)
Distance covered11.1 km
Top speed27.8 km/h
Number of sprints5
Running1.84 km (16.5%)
High-speed running0.43 km (3.9%)
Sprinting0.05 km (0.4%)
Total shots1
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches52
Dribbles (successful)7 (5)
Was fouled4
Possession lost14
Total carrying distance118.2 m
Carries12
Total progression35.6 m
Defensive contributions4
Tackles (won)2 (1)
Interceptions1
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries6
Ground duels (won)17 (11)
Aerial duels (won)3 (0)

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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