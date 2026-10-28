Home » 1 key pass, 100% crosses, 100% dribbles: Dan Gore returns from injury with excellent spell off the bench

1 key pass, 100% crosses, 100% dribbles: Dan Gore returns from injury with excellent spell off the bench

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Dan Gore

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Tuesday night.

Dan Gore

The young midfielder has had his short career significantly interrupted by injuries.

The 22-year-old had consecutive loan spells at Port Vale and Rotherham United ruined by injury, but finally had a consistent year last season at Rotherham United.

He started off well on loan at Luton Town but soon succumbed to injury woes.

Nonetheless, the young midfielder got his first minutes back on the pitch yesterday in a 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

During his 18 minutes on the pitch, he made one key pass and completed 100% of his cross attempts.

He only completed 62% of his passes as he was not at his most accurate, but he did complete 100% of his dribble attempts.

Gore also made 100% of his tackles and won three out of five duels. He also helped out defensively with a clearance.

He will hope for a return to the starting line-up soon and this could come away to Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

Chido Obi

The Danish striker has not had the easiest of times adapting to senior football.

He has not been able to secure a place in the Willem II first eleven and has had to make do with time off the bench.

Obi is still waiting for his first goal for the Dutch side, but he did get more action in their 4-3 win over Helmond Sport.

In his 24 minutes, he only managed three passes but did complete them all.

Obi also lost his only aerial duel and won just two of his five ground battles.

Dan Gore stats vs Doncaster Rovers

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.06
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)1 (1)
Accurate passes8/13 (62%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)5/8 (63%)
Passes in own half (acc.)3/5 (60%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches21
Dribbles (successful)1 (1)
Possession lost6
Total carrying distance39.1 m
Carries6
Total progression17.4 m
Def. contributions2
Tackles (won)1 (1)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)3 (2)
Aerial duels (won)2 (1)
Dribbled past1

Featured image by Pete Norton/Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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