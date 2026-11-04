Home » 100% dribbles, 67% duels won: Jayce Fitzgerald continues rise in Football League Trophy

100% dribbles, 67% duels won: Jayce Fitzgerald continues rise in Football League Trophy

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Jayce Fitzgerald

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Tuesday night. As the senior men’s side secured a rare win in the Champions League this season against AS Roma, Jayce Fitzgerald once again earned significant minutes for Rotherham United.

After an impressive showing against Swindon Town at the weekend, the United youngster was once again in action for his loan club.

He played 90 minutes of their 0-1 loss to Newcastle United Under-21s in the Football League Trophy.

The midfielder did not complete any key passes and, incredibly, did not connect with any of his seven cross attempts.

He completed 83% of his passes and had two shots on goal without troubling the keeper.

Fitzgerald was heavily involved on the ball, having 97 touches and completing his only dribble attempt in the game.

He also made one interception and won four of his six ground duels in the match.

Unfortunately, he did not come out on top in his only aerial battle in the middle of the park.

Fitzgerald will next be in action against Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Dan Gore

The United youngster has seen a return of his injury woes this season.

Thankfully, he has been back in action over the last week or so as he continues his recovery.

Gore has been on limited minutes so far and played just eight minutes of Luton Town’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town in League One.

He had little involvement in the game, making one pass and losing his only aerial duel.

The United man will be looking for more minutes when Luton play Forest Green in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Jayce Fitzgerald vs Newcastle u-21s

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)7 (0)
Accurate passes63/76 (83%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)38/48 (79%)
Passes in own half (acc.)25/28 (89%)
Long balls (accurate)4/10 (40%)
Total shots2
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches97
Unsuccessful touches4
Dribbles (successful)1 (1)
Was fouled3
Possession lost25
Total carrying distance248.2 m
Carries29
Progressive carries2
Total progression65.2 m
Progressive carrying distance48.5 m
Longest progressive carry18.7 m
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries9
Ground duels (won)6 (4)
Aerial duels (won)1 (0)
Fouls2
Dribbled past0

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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