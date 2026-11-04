100% dribbles, 67% duels won: Jayce Fitzgerald continues rise in Football League Trophy

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Tuesday night. As the senior men’s side secured a rare win in the Champions League this season against AS Roma, Jayce Fitzgerald once again earned significant minutes for Rotherham United.

After an impressive showing against Swindon Town at the weekend, the United youngster was once again in action for his loan club.

He played 90 minutes of their 0-1 loss to Newcastle United Under-21s in the Football League Trophy.

The midfielder did not complete any key passes and, incredibly, did not connect with any of his seven cross attempts.

He completed 83% of his passes and had two shots on goal without troubling the keeper.

Fitzgerald was heavily involved on the ball, having 97 touches and completing his only dribble attempt in the game.

He also made one interception and won four of his six ground duels in the match.

Unfortunately, he did not come out on top in his only aerial battle in the middle of the park.

Fitzgerald will next be in action against Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Dan Gore

The United youngster has seen a return of his injury woes this season.

Thankfully, he has been back in action over the last week or so as he continues his recovery.

Gore has been on limited minutes so far and played just eight minutes of Luton Town’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town in League One.

He had little involvement in the game, making one pass and losing his only aerial duel.

The United man will be looking for more minutes when Luton play Forest Green in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Jayce Fitzgerald vs Newcastle u-21s

Statistic Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 7 (0) Accurate passes 63/76 (83%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 38/48 (79%) Passes in own half (acc.) 25/28 (89%) Long balls (accurate) 4/10 (40%) Total shots 2 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 97 Unsuccessful touches 4 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Was fouled 3 Possession lost 25 Total carrying distance 248.2 m Carries 29 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 65.2 m Progressive carrying distance 48.5 m Longest progressive carry 18.7 m Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 9 Ground duels (won) 6 (4) Aerial duels (won) 1 (0) Fouls 2 Dribbled past 0

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images