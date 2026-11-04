Home » Crucial breakthrough reached in JJ Gabriel saga as verbal agreement finally kills transfer noise

Crucial breakthrough reached in JJ Gabriel saga as verbal agreement finally kills transfer noise

The 16-year-old Manchester United talent is set to join Real Madrid after months of speculation.

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of JJ Gabriel

JJ Gabriel’s destination is now clear after months of speculation.

In early September, the young Manchester United baller asked to leave. He wanted the club to deregister him and release him, as he was worried that he would not reach his potential at Old Trafford.

INEOS tried hard to change his mind, yet their efforts produced no result. The 16-year-old remains determined to go, and his next destination is becoming obvious.

Verbal agreement reached

According to Florian Plettenberg, Gabriel is set to join Real Madrid once the clubs strike a deal.

The European transfer expert reports that the youngster has reached a verbal agreement in principle with the Spanish giants.

“Real were the favourites. The transfer is now being pushed towards completion. Nothing has been signed yet. That’s why Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain remain on standby.

“The plan is for the 16-year-old gem to leave Manchester United as early as January. The move is definitely expected to take place in 2027, once he obtains an EU passport.

“Bayern remained in contact but emerged as an outside contender, partly because of the financial package and Real’s interest.”

His comments follow those of Spanish transfer expert Matteo Moretto, who earlier revealed:

“JJ Gabriel is training in Madrid while the final details of his signing with Real Madrid are tied up. Barcelona is no longer in the race.”

JJ Gabriel’s transfer saga nears its end

Unless another top club stages a dramatic late hijack, Real Madrid appear to have won the race for Gabriel.

Attention now turns to the fee United will demand before they sanction the teenager’s exit.

Gabriel‘s transfer could become one of Manchester United’s record transfer sales if the fee is high enough (though it is unlikely to).

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Claims corroborated by other key sources

TPP View

We believe that JJ Gabriel is destined for Real Madrid, with rival suitors dropping out of the race to leave Los Blancos as clear favourites for his signature.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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