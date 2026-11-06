Bryan Mbeumo: Man United star earns surprise rank among Premier League’s sharpest shooters

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has endured a slow start to life this season, but remains his team’s most potent attacker at the moment. The Cameroonian has scored four goals across competitions this campaign, with only Bruno Fernandes managing more for the Red Devils.

Mbeumo arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Brentford and enjoyed a decent debut season, amassing 12 goals in all competitions to help his team finish third in the Premier League.

However, the Cameroonian has been subdued this campaign, although he is now part of a team that is struggling across the pitch. The absence of a proven No. 9 in the team has also hurt Mbeumo, who has regularly had to operate through the middle.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old, who has started all but one game for United this season, may be more important to the team than is currently being envisioned.

B. Mbeumo Player Season Club Competition Apps Minutes Starts Sub appearances Goals Non-penalty goals Assists Goals + assists Minutes per goal Avg rating Shots Shots on target Shot accuracy % Conversion % Passes Pass accuracy % Key passes Dribbles attempted Dribbles completed Dribble success % Tackles Interceptions Tackles + interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Duels won % Dribbled past Fouls won Fouls committed Yellow cards Red cards Penalties won Penalties conceded Penalties scored Penalties missed B. Mbeumo 2026/27 Manchester United Premier League 9 810 9 0 4 4 0 4 203 6.96 20 12 60.0% 20.0% 233 83.0% 15 20 7 35.0% 8 6 14 1 97 31 32.0% – 10 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 B. Mbeumo 2026/27 Manchester United UEFA Champions League 4 338 4 0 0 0 1 1 – 6.59 4 2 50.0% 0.0% 104 77.0% 4 6 4 66.7% 4 0 4 0 27 14 51.9% – 3 4 0 0 – – 0 0 B. Mbeumo 2026/27 Manchester United League Cup 1 24 0 1 0 0 0 0 – 6.36 0 0 – – 12 66.0% 1 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0% – 0 0 0 0 – – 0 – B. Mbeumo 2026/27 Manchester United All competitions 14 1172 13 1 4 4 1 5 293 6.84 24 14 58.3% 16.7% 349 80.6% 20 26 11 42.3% 12 6 18 1 125 45 36.0% – 13 11 2 0 0 0 0 0 B. Mbeumo 2025/26 Manchester United Premier League 33 2621 31 2 11 11 3 14 238 6.84 59 32 54.2% 18.6% 796 79.0% 47 54 18 33.3% 25 8 33 1 265 86 32.5% – 28 23 4 0 1 – 0 0 B. Mbeumo 2025/26 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 4 360 4 0 1 1 0 1 360 7.17 2 1 50.0% 50.0% 123 – 6 3 – – 8 – 8 – 22 13 59.1% – 5 – 0 0 – – 0 0 B. Mbeumo 2025/26 Manchester United League Cup 1 45 0 1 1 1 0 1 45 8.20 1 1 100.0% 100.0% 19 89.0% 6 – – – 1 – 1 – 2 1 50.0% – – – 0 0 – – 0 0 B. Mbeumo 2025/26 Manchester United Premier League – Summer Series 1 45 1 0 1 1 0 1 45 8.30 1 1 100.0% 100.0% 19 – 6 – – – 1 – 1 – 2 1 50.0% – – – 0 0 – – 0 0 B. Mbeumo 2025/26 Cameroon, Manchester United All competitions 39 3071 36 3 14 14 3 17 219 6.92 63 35 55.6% 22.2% 957 79.2% 65 57 18 31.6% 35 8 43 1 291 101 34.7% – 33 23 4 0 1 – 0 0 Updated 6 Nov 2026

Mbeumo earns recognition for his efforts

According to Grandient Sports via Football 365, Mbeumo is the highest-graded shooter in the Premier League. The study ranks players not just based on the goals scored, but across several categories including goals, free kicks scored, penalties scored, shots, shots on target, shots on target percentage and unsavable shots.

Mbeumo is the only United player to make the top 15 in the list, and has received a shooting gradient of 85.8. The scores are based on the quality of the execution of the shot rather than the outcomes.

Every shot is scored on a nine-point scale and it is then converted to a 30-100 player rating. The Cameroonian has been ranked higher than several top attackers of the Premier League, including Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (85), who is placed third after Chelsea’s Pedro Neto (85.6).

The Norwegian is also the only player in the Premier League to have attempted more shots above expectations than Mbeumo.

Mbeumo only a short-term fix for No. 9 role

While Mbeumo has done a good job covering for the injured Benjamin Sesko, he is only a makeshift option in the No. 9 role. The Cameroonian is not at his best with his back to goal, while he cannot match the hold-up play for a centre-forward.

Instead, Mbeumo does his best work while running at the opposition backline, and is better suited to the right forward role. As such, it is imperative that United sign a new No. 9 to cover for and compete with Sesko in January.

That would enable the Cameroonian to return to his preferred position and use his pace to devastating effect. It would also enable the Red Devils to keep the opposition backline on their toes and could provide more room for the midfielders to work their magic.

A new striker could also help Mbeumo hit a higher gear, and given his importance to the team, it could even help United turn their season around.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images