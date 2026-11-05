Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was outstanding under Michael Carrick last season, starting 16 of the Englishman’s 17 games in charge. However, the young midfielder is yet to reach those heights this campaign.

Despite an investment of over £150 million in midfield over the summer, the 21-year-old was always expected to be central to the Red Devils’ plans this season. However, Mainoo has endured a mixed time this campaign, having already missed four games with injuries.

The Englishman has appeared in all other 10 games this season, seven of which were starts. Unfortunately, United have also been off-colour this campaign, losing seven games already across competitions.

However, the Red Devils have also lost just one of the seven games Mainoo has started, suggesting that the young midfielder remains a key figure for the club. The Premier League giants have now taken a firm decision regarding the player’s future ahead of the January transfer window.

United will not consider Mainoo sale

According to TEAMtalk, United are determined to keep hold of Mainoo despite genuine interest in his signature in January. The report states: “Sources have shut down speculation that Kobbie Mainoo could leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, insisting the midfielder remains a highly valued member of Michael Carrick’s squad and that there are categorically no circumstances in which they would allow him to leave.”

The Stockport-born midfielder exploded onto the scene under former manager Erik ten Hag, before being pushed to the verge of an Old Trafford exit by Ruben Amorim. Carrick’s arrival revived the player’s fortunes in the second half of last season, and he remains indispensable for the Red Devils right now.

Mainoo signed a new deal with the English giants earlier this year and is a key part of their plans for the future. No amount of interest will convince United to part ways with their prized asset.

The report adds: “While sources confirm interest in the player is genuine – and not just from PSG, several sides would be keen to raid Old Trafford if he got the green light to leave – those monitoring his position have been left in no doubt that any departure from Old Trafford would require a substantial fee, with sources making it clear that United are determined to keep the academy graduate.”

“Club sources stress that Mainoo is not available for transfer and that any approach would need to meet an elevated valuation reflecting both his potential and his long-term importance to the squad.”

Kobbie Mainoo Stat 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Season 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Apps 30 10 40 Minutes 1822 657 2479 Starts 18 7 25 Sub appearances 12 3 15 Goals 1 0 1 Non-penalty goals 1 0 1 Assists 3 1 4 Goals + assists 4 1 5 Minutes per goal 1822 – 2479 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons xG (PL) 0.48 0.30 0.78 xA (PL) 1.27 0.55 1.82 xG + xA (PL) 1.75 0.85 2.60 Avg rating 6.89 7.01 6.92 Shots 9 2 11 Shots on target 3 1 4 Shot accuracy % 33.3% 50.0% 36.4% Conversion % 11.1% 0.0% 9.1% Passes 1166 569 1735 Accurate passes 1037 530 1567 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Pass accuracy % 88.9% 93.1% 90.3% Key passes 27 8 35 Dribbles attempted 39 22 61 Dribbles completed 20 17 37 Dribble success % 51.3% 77.3% 60.7% Tackles 37 16 53 Interceptions 23 9 32 Tackles + interceptions 60 25 85 Blocks 10 2 12 Duels 198 77 275 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Duels won 98 44 142 Duels won % 49.5% 57.1% 51.6% Dribbled past 11 4 15 Fouls won 24 7 31 Fouls committed 15 7 22 Offsides 1 0 1 Yellow cards 3 1 4 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Clean sheets 6 1 7 Page 5 of 5 12345 Updated 5 Nov 2026

United must build around Mainoo

Despite the arrival of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba over the summer, Mainoo remains United’s most important midfielder at the moment. However, given their struggles to control games this season, the Red Devils are linked with further midfield reinforcements in 2027.

This situation has added to concerns regarding Mainoo’s future, especially with the Red Devils also linked with players like Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham.

However, Mainoo has developed in leaps and bounds in recent times, and appears to have used the Amorim experience to strengthen his character. The youngster only recently turned 21 and is not the finished article yet, but has already displayed signs of becoming an Old Trafford legend.

If United let the Englishman leave, they could be losing a potential £100 million footballer and could live to rue that decision. Instead, the Premier League giants must build around Mainoo and ensure that the team plays to his strengths.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Mainoo remains a key part of United’s plans and is under contract until 2031.

✅ Replacing the Englishman will be a costly affair which will drain United’s limited funds.

TPP view

We believe that United are unlikely to consider Mainoo’s sale any time soon given his importance to the team.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images