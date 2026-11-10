Major injury update provided on Manchester United star Luke Shaw

A major Luke Shaw fitness update has emerged amid Manchester United’s left-back crisis.

Luke Shaw Stat 2026/27 Season 2026/27 Apps 5 Minutes 425 Assists 1 Tackles + interceptions 20 Clean sheets 0

Left-back headache

United’s left-back crisis has persisted throughout the season, making it painfully obvious that failing to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window was a significant mistake.

The club explored a deal for Lewis Hall but eventually opted out after Newcastle United made it clear that he was not for sale. United also considered signing Rayan Ait-Nouri from cross-town rivals Manchester City, but they also chose not to press ahead.

No left-back was signed before the window closed, and with Shaw and Patrick Dorgu injured, Michael Carrick has been forced to improvise in defence during a disastrous season.

Diogo Dalot has primarily filled in at left-back, while Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui have also been deployed there. None of them has impressed. Bizarrely, youngster Harry Amass has not been afforded opportunities to make his mark in the team.

Shaw has been sidelined since the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in October.

When asked for an update on the England international last week, Carrick answered, “Luke definitely won’t be around this week and fit at that point.”

The Daily Mail has now shared an update on Shaw.

Shaw injury latest

According to the newspaper, “Luke Shaw is targeting a return to action away at Liverpool a week on Sunday, Confidential understands.”

With Shaw having missed the last seven games in all competitions, the international break could be the perfect chance for him to regain match sharpness.

Dorgu came on as a substitute in last week’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa and had a superb impact, playing key roles in the two stoppage-time goals that secured United a point.

The Dane assisted Joshua Zirkzee before then heading home United’s fourth of a chaotic contest at Old Trafford.

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