Home » Major injury update provided on Manchester United star Luke Shaw

Major injury update provided on Manchester United star Luke Shaw

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Enciso and Luke Shaw

A major Luke Shaw fitness update has emerged amid Manchester United’s left-back crisis.

Luke Shaw
Stat 2026/27
Season 2026/27
Apps 5
Minutes 425
Assists 1
Tackles + interceptions 20
Clean sheets 0

Left-back headache

United’s left-back crisis has persisted throughout the season, making it painfully obvious that failing to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window was a significant mistake.

The club explored a deal for Lewis Hall but eventually opted out after Newcastle United made it clear that he was not for sale. United also considered signing Rayan Ait-Nouri from cross-town rivals Manchester City, but they also chose not to press ahead.

No left-back was signed before the window closed, and with Shaw and Patrick Dorgu injured, Michael Carrick has been forced to improvise in defence during a disastrous season.

Diogo Dalot has primarily filled in at left-back, while Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui have also been deployed there. None of them has impressed. Bizarrely, youngster Harry Amass has not been afforded opportunities to make his mark in the team.

Shaw has been sidelined since the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in October.

When asked for an update on the England international last week, Carrick answered, “Luke definitely won’t be around this week and fit at that point.”

The Daily Mail has now shared an update on Shaw.

Shaw injury latest

According to the newspaper, “Luke Shaw is targeting a return to action away at Liverpool a week on Sunday, Confidential understands.”

With Shaw having missed the last seven games in all competitions, the international break could be the perfect chance for him to regain match sharpness.

Dorgu came on as a substitute in last week’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa and had a superb impact, playing key roles in the two stoppage-time goals that secured United a point.

The Dane assisted Joshua Zirkzee before then heading home United’s fourth of a chaotic contest at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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