Michael Carrick shares “really bad” Harry Maguire injury update after Aston Villa draw

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick shared a major Harry Maguire injury update after the dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

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There were some doubts about Maguire’s fitness after the comeback victory over AS Roma last week. However, he was deemed fit enough to start and was partnered by Leny Yoro at the heart of the United defence against Villa.

Maguire and his defensive teammates were shell-shocked in the early stages as a Villa onslaught saw them storm into a two-goal lead inside the opening four minutes.

However, United eventually steadied the ship and drew level before the break, thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ penalty kick and a Youri Tielemans strike. Maguire was withdrawn at half-time and replaced by Ayden Heaven, who saw out the rest of the contest.

United were pegged back yet again in quick succession after the restart, with John McGinn and Leon Goretzka getting on the scoresheet.

It looked as though Michael Carrick and his players were headed for another chastening Premier League defeat, but substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu scored in stoppage time to ensure the spoils were shared at Old Trafford.

United are guaranteed to be in the relegation zone during the two-week international break.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Carrick revealed why Maguire sat out the second half.

Maguire injury update

Carrick told MUTV, “Harry had a bad back. A really bad back spasm that he had with maybe 10-15 minutes to go in the first half.”

“I don’t know how bad it is but, going into the internationals, there should be plenty of time for him to recover.”

Maguire has made 13 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Harry Maguire — 2026/27 Manchester United stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 10 3 13 Starts 10 2 12 Minutes 855 188 1043 Goals 0 0 0 Yellow cards 4 1 5 Red cards 0 0 0

Lisandro Martinez will be back and available to Carrick for selection when United are next in action at Liverpool on November 22.

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