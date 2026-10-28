Huge Marcus Rashford injury update emerges ahead of Chelsea clash

A major fitness update has been provided on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Chelsea.

Must-win clash

As speculation over Michael Carrick’s future continues, the United boss is set to be in charge of the team this weekend when they travel to London to face Chelsea.

United are currently experiencing one of their worst-ever runs, with Carrick and his players winless in their last eight games across all competitions.

After last weekend’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, it appeared that Carrick was poised to lose his job. The legendary midfielder performed a lap of honour that strongly signalled a goodbye to the Old Trafford faithful. However, after lengthy deliberations, the club’s hierarchy opted to give him and his coaching staff more time to turn the situation around.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United remain unconvinced about the current potential replacements for Carrick, including Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte.

The Red Devils are also not eager to pay the substantial compensation that parting ways with Carrick and his backroom staff would entail. The hope, therefore, is that matters resolve themselves very soon.

There is little room for error when United take on Xabi Alonso’s Blues. Fifth in the table but susceptible to surprise results, Chelsea most recently suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to struggling Tottenham Hotspur.

Earlier today, United confirmed that Kobbie Mainoo trained with his teammates. There is a strong chance the midfielder will be available to Carrick for selection at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports revealed that Rashford and Luke Shaw were not part of the group that trained at Carrington on Wednesday.

A boost for Michael Carrick as Kobbie Mainoo returns to Manchester United training after missing the last four games. Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford were absent due to injury. 🔴 https://t.co/SIfOdwDlgA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 28, 2026

Now, Sam Cohen has shared a key update on Rashford.

Rashford fitness update

According to Cohen on X, “Exclusive: Marcus Rashford has returned to gym training at Manchester United as he continues his recovery from a persistent hip injury sustained during the World Cup.”

“Rashford remains unavailable for selection due to the injury, but is continuing his rehabilitation at Carrington.”

🚨 Exclusive: Marcus Rashford has returned to gym training at Manchester United as he continues his recovery from a persistent hip injury sustained during the World Cup. Rashford remains unavailable for selection due to the injury, but is continuing his rehabilitation at Carrington. — Sam C (@SamC_reports) October 28, 2026

The Carrington academy graduate has missed the last two weeks of action, but it sounds like he is not too far off from making a return.

Marcus Rashford, 2026/27 (Man United) Stat Marcus Rashford Apps 8 Minutes 502 Goals 0 Assists 0

Every weapon counts for Carrick, and Rashford, especially when he is at the top of his game, is certainly one of them.

Feature image Dan Mullan via Getty Images