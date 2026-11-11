Mauricio Pochettino’s Man United links: Antonee Robinson explains USMNT players’ response

Manchester United are back at a managerial crossroads, preparing for another upheaval after a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Red Devils are 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games. Having failed to replicate the form of his caretaker tenure, Michael Carrick looks set to be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days.

The Argentine is currently in charge of the United States men’s national team and is reportedly the preferred choice for the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Manager From To Played Won Drawn Lost Win % Michael Carrick (caretaker) 21/11/2021 02/12/2021 3 2 1 0 66.7% Michael Carrick 13/01/2026 present 32 15 8 9 46.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Pochettino’s future making headlines

Pochettino already has experience of English football, having managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in his career. While his tenure at Stamford Bridge did not go according to plan, the Argentine remains highly regarded in football.

Pochettino took charge of the USMNT in 2024 and led them to the round of 16 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Since the summer’s mega tournament, his team have a perfect record, winning all four games, prompting interest from United.

It is believed that the Red Devils have already initiated the process to secure the services of the 54-year-old. With his future constantly making headlines as the USMNT prepare to face Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League, Antonee Robinson has opened up on the situation.

Robinson not distracted by Pochettino’s future

Speaking on Tuesday, as cited by ESPN, Robinson insisted that USMNT players remain unaffected by rumours linking Pochettino with the United job. He said: “As a soccer player, we’re pretty used to sort of fast training environments and games … so we’re all very good at just focusing on the next task and about the next session or the next game coming up.”

“For me personally, I don’t really look at it. It’s just focusing on we’ve got a game at the weekend and I’m going to do everything I can to be ready to play for him, and how he wants us to play.”

The Fulham left-back also remains linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils expected to sign a new left-back in January. It is unclear if Pochettino’s potential arrival at the Theatre of Dreams could have a bearing on Robinson’s future.

Sullivan hails Pochettino

US prodigy Cavan Sullivan also hailed Pochettino’s impact on his career, adding: “He’s taken me under his wing in the most tremendous way possible. I was obviously a young guy coming in, and he told me to just play free and be myself, and have confidence in my ability.”

“That didn’t mean I was off the hook or the standard was lower for me. That standard remained the same for everybody in the camp and every training and every game.”

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United have already reached an agreement with the Argentine. However, they reportedly have to trigger his release clause, which is around £7.4m.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images