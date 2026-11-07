“Why he’s here”: Michael Carrick outlines Youri Tielemans’ surprise role at Man United

Youri Tielemans has been a constant presence for Manchester United since arriving at Old Trafford from Aston Villa this summer. The Red Devils were tasked with filling the outgoing Casemiro’s boots this summer and made three signings for the job.

The English giants secured the services of Andrey Santos from Chelsea, before prising away Tielemans from Villa Park. United ended the summer by signing long-term target Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.

While Santos and Baleba have been in and out of the starting XI, Tielemans has started all but two games this season. The Belgian is yet to score a goal, but has already registered three assists.

The 29-year-old was particularly impressive off the bench in the 3-2 win over AS Roma in midweek in the Champions League.

Youri Tielemans — 2026/27 (Manchester United) Stat Youri Tielemans Apps 13 Starts 12 Minutes 922 Goals 0 Assists 3 Pass accuracy % 89.1% Updated 7 Nov 2026

Tielemans is proving to be a shrewd signing

Tielemans started the first 12 games across competitions this season for United, before he was named on the bench against Chelsea at the end of last month. The Belgian was an unused substitute as his team lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge and subsequently dropped to 17th in the league table.

The result piled further pressure on Michael Carrick, especially since his team has managed just one league win this season from nine games. The Englishman, however, stuck to his decision of keeping Tielemans on the bench against AS Roma in the following game as well.

With the Red Devils trailing 2-0, Baleba, who had started the game, picked up a hamstring injury in the second half and the Belgian entered the pitch in the 51st minute. Seven minutes later, Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot to ignite a comeback.

Tielemans kept the ball moving in midfield, complementing Fernandes and Mainoo and keeping the visitors at bay. United’s efforts finally bore fruit as Matheus Cunha scored a late brace to secure all three points.

Carrick has now outlined the Belgian midfielder’s role in the pulsating comeback victory.

Carrick full of praise for Tielemans

Speaking to MUTV’s Mark Sullivan, Carrick insisted that Tielemans’ experience and leadership was a key factor in the win over AS Roma. He said: “Yeah, I thought he came on and, in the circumstances, he was absolutely fantastic, Youri, with his experience and his leadership.”

“He’s seen it before, done it before, kind of had that aura about him when he came on the pitch, and everyone kind of went with that. That’s why he’s here, because he can cope with those sorts of moments and knows what it feels like and calms everybody down. I thought he was really good.”

United next face Aston Villa at Old Trafford and Tielemans will be itching to prove himself against his old side. Previewing the game, Carrick concluded: “Obviously, a game against his old club, he’d be looking forward to that as well, but I was really pleased with him the other night.”

Tielemans has previously outlined the English manager’s role in his move to Old Trafford this summer. If Carrick is to keep his job, he needs a win against Villa this weekend, and the Belgian could be key to unlocking Unai Emery’s defence.

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