Lou Macari: Man United legend receives amazing honour after services on and off the field

Former Manchester United midfielder Lou Macari has been given an award for a lifetime of achievement.

Playing days

The 77-year-old was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came through Celtic’s academy before remaining at the club until 1973.

He would later join United in 1973 and spent 11 years at the club until 1984.

The Scot won the Second Division title and the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

Macari played his final season at Swindon Town before retiring in 1986.

The midfielder played a total of 404 games for the club, scoring 97 goals in the process. He also represented Scotland 24 times.

Lou Macari League career stats Stat Lou Macari Seasons 1966/67 to 1985/86 Apps 369 Minutes 30972 Clean sheets 125 Clean sheet % 33.88 Goals 86 Assists 0 Goals per game 0.23 Assists per game 0.00 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 1 Source: Transfermarkt

He entered management and spent time at clubs such as Celtic, Stoke City and Huddersfield Town.

Award

The club’s official website has reported that Macari has been rewarded for his contribution to life in Britain.

The site states, “former Manchester United star Lou Macari has been presented with his MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in a ceremony at Windsor Castle. The hugely popular Scot was recognised in The King’s Birthday Honours list in June and made a special visit to the Berkshire landmark to collect his medal from Prince William.”

The former footballer has made a huge contribution to his local community by helping to set up the Macari Foundation in 2016, which provides support for people experiencing homelessness in Stoke-on-Trent.

Commenting on social media, Macari stated, “what a fantastic day at Windsor Castle to receive my MBE from Prince William. I was dead nervous beforehand but was then okay, chatting to him about football and our work with the homeless over the last 10 years at the Macari Centre.”

The MBE was also awarded in part for his contribution to football in both Scotland and England.

What a fantastic day at Windsor Castle to receive my MBE from Prince William. I was dead nervous beforehand, but was then ok chatting with him about football and our work with the homeless over the last 10 years at the Macari Centre. https://t.co/tVx7h04ume — Lou Macari (@LouMacari10) November 11, 2026

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images