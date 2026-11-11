Paul Scholes has made himself look stupid with latest bizarre criticism of struggling Man United

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has criticised the team’s habit of performing laps of honour after matches.

Struggling

United are enduring a dreadful season so far, with the club in a state of turmoil greater than ever before.

Sunday’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left United in 18th place, a position that is largely new and unfathomable for them. Yet the performances and results make clear this reality is not shocking.

United have won just once in the Premier League this season: the 5-2 triumph over Ipswich Town in August. The Red Devils have also recorded five draws and four defeats.

A meagre eight points from 10 games has left Michael Carrick on the brink of dismissal. An announcement could come as early as today, following the outcome of a Monaco meeting between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and club chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox.

While Carrick has taken most of the flak for United’s plight, the top brass have hardly escaped scrutiny for their repeated poor decisions and dreadful work in the transfer market.

Season Team Pld W D L GD Pts 2026/27 Manchester United 10 1 5 4 -5 8 2026/27 Bournemouth 1 1 0 0 3 3 2026/27 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 3 2026/27 Hull City 1 1 0 0 2 3 2026/27 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 1 3 2026/27 Aston Villa 1 0 1 0 0 1 2026/27 Everton 1 0 1 0 0 1 2026/27 Fulham 1 0 1 0 0 1 2026/27 Leeds 1 0 1 0 0 1 2026/27 Tottenham 1 0 1 0 0 1 2026/27 Ipswich 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Updated 11 Nov 2026

But Ratcliffe still retains faith in Berrada and Wilcox. The pair will not lose their jobs.

Following the final whistle against Villa, the United players circled Old Trafford applauding the supporters. They received a mixed reception but were less fortunate against Bournemouth, when the fans booed them loudly.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes took aim at United’s regular laps of honour.

Scholes’ view

The club legend said, “I tell you one thing they need to do, stop doing these laps of honour after every game.”

“What the f–k! It’s so bad.”

He added, “Jesus, it’s embarrassing. Every game’s like the last game of the season. Just get off!”

Scholes may deride United’s players for applauding the fans, but an argument can be made that they are simply thanking the supporters, particularly after what they have had to endure this season.

Simply walking down the tunnel would be the easier option, yet their acknowledgement must surely mean something. United are next in action on November 22 when they go away to Liverpool.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images