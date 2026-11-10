Javier Hernandez hits Man United with uncomfortable truth in passionate takedown

Former Manchester United striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez held nothing back as he exposed the uncomfortable truth behind the club’s struggles.

Chaos

United are once again in turmoil, with yet another manager on the brink of being sacked. Michael Carrick is set to pay the price for his side’s dreadful run this season, which currently has them in the relegation zone.

The Red Devils’ dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday left them in 18th place, having amassed a dreadful eight points from their first 10 top-flight games.

Carrick survived the sack after the Bournemouth and Chelsea games, but it looks like his luck has run out. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are leaning more towards parting ways with the 45-year-old coach.

This season has been a relentless gauntlet for him, with challenge after challenge piling up, several of them not of his own making. Player rebellions, open dissent, a poor summer window, an incompetent hierarchy, a media onslaught, individual mistakes, poor fitness and conditioning – Carrick has endured the lot over the past few weeks.

After the final whistle against Villa, he made it clear that he expects to be in charge for the trip to Anfield on 22 November, but that is not expected to materialise. An announcement of his dismissal is expected as soon as Wednesday.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Carrick in the Old Trafford dugout. Hernandez, who shared a dressing room with Carrick, spoke to Sky Sports and made it clear that responsibility must fall on the players once they cross the white line, as there is precious little the manager can do from there.

The Mexican also directed criticism at the top brass.

Uncomfortable truth

Hernandez said, “I’m still a current football player, but I was a Manchester United player. There was a time that even in tough moments it wasn’t about if Sir Alex Ferguson did good or did bad in strategy or in tactics.”

“It was more of the players need to perform over there. After this white line when the whistle blows there is nothing much more the manager can do.”

“They can tell you to defend more, run more or whatever, but putting on the Manchester United shirt you shouldn’t be looking at what is lacking. You need to give your life for this club, because it can be the best chapter in your career. For a lot of us, for example, and for a lot of players. You have to give everything.”

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

He continued, “I’ve seen a lot of complaints about tactics and strategies and some things. I’m saying, in my time it was, you need to go there and if you’re not going to perform then someone else is going to do it. You might go back to Mexico and the story is going to change.”

“I think we need to be a little bit more critical with players, regardless of the tactics and how management and ownership can be, I understand a lot of how that’s part of something.” “But players, if you’re here you need to prove why you’re here, regardless of which position you play and regardless of which position your manager is putting to you.”

🗣️ "You need to give your life for this club!" Javier Hernandez says that Manchester United players need to prove that they deserve to be at Old Trafford ahead of their game against Aston Villa. https://t.co/yDZ7z3zY6C — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 8, 2026

Other contenders for the United job include Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe, and Antonio Conte.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images