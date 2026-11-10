Aston Villa’s Director of Football Operations, Damian Vidagany, fired a sharp response to Manchester United legend Roy Keane following a remark he made after Sunday’s 4-4 draw.

Controversial moment

United struck twice in stoppage time to salvage a share of the points against Aston Villa, when everything seemed to point to defeat.

Michael Carrick’s men found themselves 2-0 down within five minutes thanks to goals from Alysson and Nicolas Jackson, before Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans restored parity before the break. Manchester United started the second half as badly as the first, with John McGinn converting a penalty before Leon Goretzka extended the lead to 4-2 on 53 minutes.

The Red Devils were on the brink of another disastrous Premier League defeat, but substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu scored in injury time to spare the team some blushes. Dorgu’s headed goal was not without controversy as Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki argued that Senne Lammens impeded his ability to get to the ball.

The incident was reviewed by VAR and Dorgu’s goal was allowed to stand.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Keane remarked, “I don’t think Suzuki gives himself the best chance of getting it, he’s underneath it, just take a step back and attack it.”

“There are bodies in the way, but there’s lots going on, football is a contact sport. I have no problem with it.”

“A goalkeeper in this situation, he should take command of it. If he’s talking about getting blocked and pushed, why doesn’t he do that to the opposition players? He’s got to come and be aggressive. When the ball comes in he’s on his heels. He’s got to be more aggressive and take command of that six-yard box.”

But it seems Keane’s assessment was not well received by Vidagany.

Villa chief lashes out

The Villa executive wrote on X in response to Keane’s comments, “To put in context this convenient narrative of ‘contact sport’, we’ve been told by referees during the summer that this season to go to unbalance or push the goalkeeper on purpose in the six-yard box was not going to be allowed anymore.”

“Lammens did not even look at the ball, went straight to make contact with the hip over Zion.”

“Having said that, we played a good match and we must do better than the last six minutes. We will do and we will improve.”

“But the rules are the rules and must be respected. That is a fact.”

To put in context this convenient narrative of “ contact sport” we’ve been told by Referees during the summer that this season to go to unbalance or push the GK on purpose on the six hard box was not going to be allowed anymore. Lammens not even look at the ball, went straight to do a contact with the hip over Zion. Having said that we played good

Match and we must do better than last 6 minutes. We will do and we will improve. But the rules are the rules and must be respected. That is a fact. — Damian Vidagany (@DV1874) November 8, 2026

Senne Lammens Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 10 4 14 Minutes 900 360 1260 Saves 33 9 42 Goals conceded 12 4 16 Save % 73.3% 69.2% 72.4% Clean sheets 0 1 1

Unai Emery was far from pleased either, but he opted to zero in on Suzuki, stressing that the goalkeeper needed to do better in that situation.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images