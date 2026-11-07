David Raum: Man United learn RB Leipzig star’s surprise January price tag

Manchester United’s plans to bolster their left-back position in January appear to have taken an optimistic turn. The Red Devils are ruing their decision to end the summer transfer window without signing a new left-back, despite being linked with several candidates.

Luke Shaw’s injury troubles this season, coupled with Patrick Dorgu’s fitness issues, have hurt the club, who are now 17th in the Premier League after nine games. The situation calls for immediate action, and all signs indicate that INEOS will address the position at the turn of the year.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person has named David Raum among the candidates on United’s wish list. The German was also eyed by the English giants this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Meanwhile, Raum’s contract expires at the end of this season and he is yet to sign a new deal, prompting talk of an exit from the Red Bull Arena. A fresh update on his future has now emerged, which is bound to put a smile on Red Devils supporters’ faces.

Leipzig willing to consider January exit

According to BILD, RB Leipzig are ready to let the player leave for a suitable offer in January. The report states: “Raum’s performance is viewed quite critically within the club as well. His contract expires next summer.”

“Should a suitable offer come in, he will be allowed to leave in the winter. A transfer fee in the low double-digit millions is a realistic prospect.”

Football Transfers add that Raum’s current Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) is €16.6m, which makes him a lucrative option for United. The German has appeared more than 150 times for Leipzig in his career and has the experience and skill set needed for the position at Old Trafford.

Fast, strong and with the technical ability of an attacker, the 28-year-old could add defensive solidity as well as attacking flair to United’s starting XI. While Raum does not fall into INEOS’ preferred age bracket, the Red Devils’ minority owners have shown that they are willing to make exceptions for the right players, as was evident with the move for Youri Tielemans.

Raum has admirers in Italy

Meanwhile, the German speedster also has admirers in Italy, with Bologna keeping him under close watch. The report continues: “There had recently been rumours of interest from Manchester United. Raum’s name is also being mentioned in Italy.”

“According to information from *BILD*, a scout from Bologna was at the stadium to watch him. The club is currently ninth in Serie A.”

Raum, however, would prefer a move to the Premier League, preferably to a club capable of winning titles. The report concludes: “Raum, on the other hand, dreams of England and top clubs with title-winning potential.”

D. Raum Stat 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club RB Leipzig RB Leipzig RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Competition Bundesliga UEFA Champions League DFB Pokal All competitions Apps 7 4 2 13 Minutes 630 343 154 1127 Starts 7 4 2 13 Sub appearances 0 0 0 0 Goals 0 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 1 1 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 Goals + assists 0 0 1 1 Minutes per goal – – – – Avg rating 6.91 6.44 8.53 6.99 Shots 2 1 1 4 Shots on target 2 0 1 3 Shot accuracy % 100.0% 0.0% 100.0% 75.0% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Passes 439 181 148 768 Pass accuracy % 87.0% 86.0% 86.0% 86.6% Key passes 26 11 9 46 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 Dribbles attempted 4 7 1 12 Dribbles completed 0 2 1 3 Dribble success % 0.0% 28.6% 100.0% 25.0% Tackles 8 11 4 23 Interceptions 8 7 4 19 Tackles + interceptions 16 18 8 42 Blocks 0 2 0 2 Duels 31 38 11 80 Duels won 10 13 7 30 Duels won % 32.3% 34.2% 63.6% 37.5% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 · RB Leipzig 2026/27 Dribbled past – – – – Fouls won 1 0 2 3 Fouls committed 7 5 0 12 Yellow cards 0 1 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – – Penalties conceded – – – – Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234 Updated 7 Nov 2026

Raum represents a low-cost, high-reward move that United cannot pass on. The Red Devils could add the German to their squad simply for his experience and then sign a rising star like Mahamadou Nagida to eventually replace Shaw.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Raum is a long-term target for United.

✅ INEOS could be tempted by the German’s lucrative price tag.

⚠️ United could pursue Premier League-proven alternatives like Tyrick Mitchell, whose contract also expires next summer.

TPP view

We believe Raum could be a tempting option for United in January, especially for the reported price tag, but his poor form this season could have the Red Devils wary.

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images