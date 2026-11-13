Jess Park: Man United Women sensation nominated for yet another prestigious award

Manchester United Women star Jess Park has been nominated for yet another award.

Sensational time at club

Park joined the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2025 in a swap deal with Grace Clinton.

The United midfielder was magical in her first season, winning award after award.

She won numerous Player of the Month awards and was rewarded at the end of the season.

Park was voted the player of the year by the fans and her teammates in an impressive campaign.

This season

The attacking midfielder has perhaps not been as explosive this season on an individual basis, but she is still a key part of Eva Olid’s side.

She has started nine games in the WSL this season but has not scored a goal or provided just one assist so far.

Nonetheless, Park has been recognised for her strong showing last season by being nominated for the FSA Women’s Player of the Year award.

She has been named alongside Arsenal and former United star Alessia Russo, Manchester City’s lethal striker Khadija Shaw, former United player Chelsea’s Lauren James, Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey and Tottenham Hotspur’s Toko Koga.

Fans can vote for Park to win the award via the link below.

You know what to do, Reds 🫡 Vote for our no.8 here 👉 https://t.co/O7UMiryjDX https://t.co/IncdgzIvVW — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 12, 2026

Man United Women results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

Park is not the only United player to be recognised.

Ella Toone has also recently been voted into the FIFPRO World XI by her fellow players.

Featured image by Sarah Ray-Gain via Getty Images