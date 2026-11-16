“I can’t express enough”: Teddy Sheringham pinpoints what makes Mauricio Pochettino “perfect” for Man United

Manchester United appointed Mauricio Pochettino as manager of the club last week after Michael Carrick was sacked.

Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentinian coach has been linked to the job for the best part of a decade and supporters are keen to see how he will do at the club he has waited so long to manage.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United player Teddy Sheringham is perhaps better suited than most to comment on the suitability of the former Spurs manager for the Old Trafford job.

Man United results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

Speaking to The Sun, the former United striker lavished praise on the club’s new head coach.

Sheringham’s view

The Champions League winner exclaimed, “I can’t express enough how he’s the right man for the job at the right time. Maybe it wouldn’t have been right before, but I think his experience, his knowledge and the timing of it is perfect for Manchester United. For me, you can’t get better than that.”

Elaborating on why the Argentinian coach is such a strong candidate, he explained, “he makes individual players better, he unites teams and makes them play better and that’s what Manchester United need at the moment. I think he’s the perfect fit and the club’s fans should be very excited.”

Pochettino has had experience at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and Sheringham feels he was very popular at those clubs for a reason.

He claimed, “I’ve spoken to Chelsea fans and they loved him as well and didn’t want to get rid of him. That’s high praise from Chelsea fans considering he had already been a Tottenham manager, but they gave him his credit as he had that team on the right path.”

Sheringham compared him to Sir Alex Ferguson and Mikel Arteta, and predicted that if he had been given the resources to compete after reaching the 2019 Champions League final with Tottenham Hotspur, he could have achieved even more.

The former United man was also critical of his former club’s window, believing the board did not sufficiently back former manager Carrick.

He added, “who knows what’s going on there? I think it’s more about the backing Michael didn’t get when he needed it. I don’t know the ins and outs but for example, Elliot Anderson became available and United didn’t get him.”

Sheringham compared the situation unfavourably to life under Sir Alex Ferguson and stated, “years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson would have got that player and would have moved heaven and earth to get the next top player coming along, like your Rio Ferdinands, your Wayne Rooneys, your Cristiano Ronaldos and Roy Keanes going back a few years. He bought the very best player for the position and then grew the team from there.”

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