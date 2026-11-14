Mauricio Pochettino: Incoming Man United manager makes bold Jason Wilcox demand

Manchester United have tasked Mauricio Pochettino, the current USMNT manager, with salvaging their season after a dismal run left them 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games. The Red Devils have parted ways with Michael Carrick this week and appointed the Argentine as his replacement.

Pochettino is reportedly set to leave his position next week to take charge at Old Trafford ahead of the crucial game against Liverpool. United will be hoping that Pochettino can get the team playing his high-intensity attacking football.

However, for that to materialise, the Red Devils will also have to back the manager in the transfer market. The Argentine is expected to have sought assurances about squad reinforcements ahead of agreeing to take up the job.

However, it now appears that the former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager requested a specific change behind the scenes as well.

Pochettino wants Jason Wilcox upgrade

According to Football Insider, Pochettino wants United sporting director Jason Wilcox to be replaced. The report states: “Mauricio Pochettino wants Jason Wilcox replaced as Manchester United’s sporting director, sources have told Football Insider.”

“Football Insider can reveal that Pochettino wants someone he can trust in charge of recruitment at Old Trafford. Discussions have already taken place between the Argentine and the United hierarchy over potential candidates for the key role.”

“It is understood that a potential change in sporting director was key to the former Tottenham Hotspur manager coming to Old Trafford this season.”

Manchester United 2026 summer signings under Jason Wilcox Window Player In/out From/to Fee Note Source 2026/27 Carlos Baleba Signed Brighton & Hove Albion £65.1m – SalarySport 2026/27 Andrey Santos Signed Chelsea £48.3m – SalarySport 2026/27 Youri Tielemans Signed Aston Villa £35.1m – SalarySport 2026/27 Karl Darlow Signed Leeds United – Free SalarySport 2026/27 Tynan Thompson Signed Tottenham Hotspur – Undisclosed Wikipedia 2026/27 Kit Margetson Signed Swansea City – Undisclosed Wikipedia 2026/27 Cristian Orozco Signed Fortaleza – Undisclosed Wikipedia 2026/27 Karim Cassim Signed Manchester City – Undisclosed Wikipedia 2026/27 David Eze Signed Manchester City – Undisclosed Wikipedia 2026/27 Isaac Konde Signed Liverpool – Undisclosed Wikipedia Fees: SalarySport and Wikipedia

United’s winter plans may not please fans

Wilcox has become unpopular among fans in recent times, especially after it was recently reported that he failed to sign any of Carrick’s four priority targets this summer. This included a disappointing attempt to win the race for Elliot Anderson, who ended up joining Manchester City.

The report from Football Insider adds that Pochettino may not be handed all his transfer targets in the January transfer window. Instead, United are likely to use the opportunity to strengthen the defence, which has failed to impress this season and requires urgent attention.

The report continues: “Football Insider understands that if there are to be additions, the club will focus on strengthening the defensive third, rather than anywhere else.”

United signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba this summer to replace Casemiro, but none of them have managed to live up to the role. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person has explained how the Red Devils have struggled in the absence of the Brazilian, who is currently plying his trade with Inter Miami in the MLS.

United are banking on Pochettino to turn their fortunes around, but any effort will be futile without efficient recruitment. Perhaps an upgrade on Wilcox could be the key to the Red Devils regaining their lost glory.

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