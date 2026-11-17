Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has retired from international football.

Career

The Belgian striker signed for Manchester United in 2017 and stayed until 2019 at the club.

He scored 42 goals in 96 matches for the Red Devils.

Lukaku left for Inter Milan after falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and would later play for Chelsea, Inter and Napoli on loan before signing for Napoli.

He is currently playing his football for Turkish side Fenerbahce and has struggled to date, scoring just one goal in 16 matches.

International achievements

The big striker has been a member of the successful so-called golden generation of Belgian football.

He played 135 times for his country, scoring an amazing 94 goals.

Only four players have scored more goals for their nation.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ali Daei and Sunil Chhetri are the only players to have scored more goals for their nation.

Despite his age, he even had a productive year for his nation, scoring five times including three at the World Cup finals in North America.

Retirement

The striker announced on Instagram, “16 years. These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team… I went through every emotion possible…”

He continued, “I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. it was a nice ride and I enjoyed every single moment.”

Finally he stated, “To the Belgium fans thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in 4 world cups and 3 european championships. I will never forget those moments. I’m at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I’m grateful. Thank you.”

Romelu Lukaku Career stats Club Seasons Apps Minutes Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Fenerbahce 2026/27 14 612 1 3 2 0 SSC Napoli 2024/25 to 2025/26 45 2960 15 11 5 0 Chelsea FC 2011/12 to 2024/25 57 3020 13 3 2 0 AS Roma 2023/24 47 3908 21 4 5 1 Inter Milan 2019/20 to 2022/23 132 9742 78 22 12 1 Manchester United 2017/18 to 2018/19 96 7073 42 12 9 0 Everton FC 2013/14 to 2016/17 166 13979 87 27 13 0 West Bromwich Albion 2012/13 38 2252 17 4 3 0 Chelsea FC U21 2011/12 9 810 7 1 0 0 RSC Anderlecht 2008/09 to 2011/12 94 6415 38 16 7 1 RSC Anderlecht U19 2008/09 2 165 1 0 1 0 Source: Transfermarkt

Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images