Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has retired from international football.
Career
The Belgian striker signed for Manchester United in 2017 and stayed until 2019 at the club.
He scored 42 goals in 96 matches for the Red Devils.
Lukaku left for Inter Milan after falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and would later play for Chelsea, Inter and Napoli on loan before signing for Napoli.
He is currently playing his football for Turkish side Fenerbahce and has struggled to date, scoring just one goal in 16 matches.
International achievements
The big striker has been a member of the successful so-called golden generation of Belgian football.
He played 135 times for his country, scoring an amazing 94 goals.
Only four players have scored more goals for their nation.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ali Daei and Sunil Chhetri are the only players to have scored more goals for their nation.
Despite his age, he even had a productive year for his nation, scoring five times including three at the World Cup finals in North America.
Retirement
The striker announced on Instagram, “16 years. These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team… I went through every emotion possible…”
He continued, “I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. it was a nice ride and I enjoyed every single moment.”
Finally he stated, “To the Belgium fans thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in 4 world cups and 3 european championships. I will never forget those moments. I’m at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I’m grateful. Thank you.”
|Club
|Seasons
|Apps
|Minutes
|Goals
|Assists
|Yellow cards
|Red cards
|Fenerbahce
|2026/27
|14
|612
|1
|3
|2
|0
|SSC Napoli
|2024/25 to 2025/26
|45
|2960
|15
|11
|5
|0
|Chelsea FC
|2011/12 to 2024/25
|57
|3020
|13
|3
|2
|0
|AS Roma
|2023/24
|47
|3908
|21
|4
|5
|1
|Inter Milan
|2019/20 to 2022/23
|132
|9742
|78
|22
|12
|1
|Manchester United
|2017/18 to 2018/19
|96
|7073
|42
|12
|9
|0
|Everton FC
|2013/14 to 2016/17
|166
|13979
|87
|27
|13
|0
|West Bromwich Albion
|2012/13
|38
|2252
|17
|4
|3
|0
|Chelsea FC U21
|2011/12
|9
|810
|7
|1
|0
|0
|RSC Anderlecht
|2008/09 to 2011/12
|94
|6415
|38
|16
|7
|1
|RSC Anderlecht U19
|2008/09
|2
|165
|1
|0
|1
|0
Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images