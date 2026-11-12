“What’s happening is wrong”: Peter Schmeichel rips into Man United over “disrespectful” Carrick treatment

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has slammed the club over their “disrespectful” treatment of Michael Carrick.

Humiliated

Carrick is reportedly set to be sacked as he pays the ultimate price for United’s struggles this season. As the international break rolls on, United sit in 18th place in the Premier League, having managed a meagre eight points out of a possible 30.

United have won only one match, drawn five and lost four; the results have been underwhelming to say the least, and the performances have been similarly deficient.

Manchester United’s 2026/27 record Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

According to reports, an agreement is in place for Mauricio Pochettino to part ways with the United States men’s national team (USMNT) and replace Carrick in the Old Trafford dugout. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are now in contact with the USMNT to trigger Pochettino and his coaching staff’s release clauses.

Even as talk of Pochettino joining United rages on, Carrick has yet to be officially informed of his dismissal. Indeed, the 45-year-old oversaw training on Wednesday at Carrington.

Criticism has been fierce over United’s handling of Michael Carrick‘s dismissal, and Schmeichel took them to task on The Overlap.

Schmeichel slams United

The Dane said, “I think the way this is playing out is very disrespectful to him. If I’m honest, I don’t think he’s doing anything wrong.”

“I know the team that he’s in charge of is where they are in the table, but I don’t put all of that on him. There are so many things that have been going on at Manchester United literally since Alex (Ferguson) and (former chief executive) David Gill left the club. And it’s never been corrected. It’s not been the correct people, not the right people in charge, and slowly it’s just gone worse.”

Schmeichel continued, “If you think about this transfer window now, it’s abundantly clear to everyone – everyone who knows just a little bit about football – that Manchester United needed defenders. They got through a whole transfer window without signing a single defender.”

“There was a little bit of talk about Lewis Hall joining the club or going for Lewis Hall. That didn’t happen. And so, they bought three midfield players. And we know, because we’ve been in the game for so many years, that you can’t win games – if you concede 30 goals in 10 games, then there is a problem, and that was not addressed.”

“Now, was Michael Carrick in on those decisions? Well, it took them forever, forever, to give him the job. So, I suspect he wasn’t in any of those discussions about who to sign up until the point he got named as manager. So yes, I do feel a lot of sympathy for Michael. I think what is happening is wrong. I think we should stick with Michael. I think we should just try and steady the ship a little bit and then get into January and then sign the players that he feels he needs to bring the team forward and then be realistic about what this season is all about.”

“Obviously, it’s about climbing as high as Manchester United can in the table.”

“If they’re looking for somebody else, then relieve the man of his duties. Don’t let him come into training yesterday. He took training yesterday. How disrespectful is that? How do you think this fella – I mean, he’s a human being. He’s a very, very good human being. He’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet in your life, and obviously you two know him well. So, treat the guy with respect. Tell him, ‘Sorry, mate. We don’t think that you are the future here. Here’s a cheque. Move on.’ But they’re not doing that. They’re dragging it out.”

"I don’t think he’s doing anything wrong!" 😤 Peter Schmeichel stands up for Michael Carrick. Watch the latest Overlap Daily episode at 4pm on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts 🙌⚽️ https://t.co/cvuLiwngmv — Overlap Daily (@overlapdaily_) November 11, 2026

Schmeichel raised the question of whether Carrick has any influence at all, or whether he has merely been a bystander as the hierarchy make the decisions.

“Do you think these people know? Do you think they care? These people are not Manchester United people. They don’t understand what it’s like to be one of the Manchester United people. They don’t know that. This is obviously part of the broader issue here, part of the reason the club is where they are now.”

“I’m not saying I feel sorry for Michael, but I’m a little bit angry at how this great football club is treating one of its greatest players. Simple as that.”

United are next in action on November 22 when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images