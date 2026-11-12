“My only slight concern…”: Paul Scholes flags Mauricio Pochettino worry at Man United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has indicated that Mauricio Pochettino is the right man for the job, but has flagged a concern.

Carrick sacked

Earlier today, United confirmed that Michael Carrick has been relieved of his duties as head coach amid the club’s dreadful performances and results.

Carrick has left United in the relegation zone, having amassed just eight points from their opening 10 games of the Premier League season. United have won just one game all term.

United’s statement noted that Carrick is, and will always remain, a legend, although the team’s form afforded them little alternative but to act. The club stressed that their aim is to hire a replacement as soon as possible.

Manchester United’s 2026/27 League record Stat Season 2026/27 P 10 W 1 D 5 L 4 GF 14 GA 19 GD -5 Pts 8

United States men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been chosen as Carrick’s successor. United have reportedly already struck an agreement with Pochettino’s representatives. An approach has also been made to the USMNT to kick off the compensation process for the Argentine coach and his backroom staff.

Unless there is a dramatic late twist, Pochettino will be United’s next head coach.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes explained that Pochettino is the right man for the job, but there is a risk United are going after him while his best days are behind him.

Scholes flags Pochettino concern

The United legend said, “I think he’s got the presence to manage a big football club like Manchester United. My only slight concern is they have come a little bit too late to the party.”

“Mauricio Pochettino is a great manager. I just have that slight concern that we’re not getting his best years.”

“He’s got a bit of a reputation of being a bridesmaid, not winning that many trophies. That possibly put Man Utd off a little bit in the past. They are in a totally different position now.”

Nicky Butt added, “He’s got to work out the ones he can trust, the ones he can’t and quickly and get them out in January; he can’t stick with that team until next season.”

“Manchester United are that low down, they don’t even need to think about winning anything at the minute.”

Scholes made it clear that Carrick should not have been handed the job on a permanent basis in the first place.

“You’ve got to feel for Michael, Michael’s not stupid. He knows winning one game out your first 10 league games is just not going to cut it. Interim seemed to suit him. Michael never really had the body of work as a manager behind him to manage a club like Manchester United.”

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino will be in place for the trip to Liverpool on November 22.

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