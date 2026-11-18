Manchester United forward Amad Diallo didn’t mince his words as he responded to criticism of his open-goal miss for Ivory Coast against Gambia.

Concerning form

Like many of his teammates, Amad is enduring a worrying patch of form, as United sit in the relegation zone.

He missed the start of the campaign with an injury suffered in pre-season, and he has hardly looked the part since his return.

The Ivorian has made eight appearances across the Premier League and Champions League so far this term. He has yet to score a goal. He only has one assist to his name.

Amad did not score at any point during Michael Carrick’s tenure at United and has now gone more than a year without finding the net.

Over the past few weeks, there have been calls for Amad to be dropped and replaced in the starting XI by Shea Lacey. The Carrington academy graduate has often looked far better and more lively on his introduction as a substitute, which is a stark contrast to Amad’s performances.

Amad’s 2026/27 record Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 5 3 8 Minutes 370 144 514 Starts 5 1 6 Sub appearances 0 2 2 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 1 1 Goals + assists 0 1 1 Shots 11 3 14 Shots on target 4 2 6 Shot accuracy % 36.4% 66.7% 42.9% Passes 113 64 177 Accurate passes 98 58 156 Pass accuracy % 86.7% 90.6% 88.1% Key passes 2 3 5

Still, Amad was called up by Ivory Coast for the November international break. He started in the country’s 2-2 draw with Gambia, playing 64 minutes before he was withdrawn. Ivory Coast took the lead inside 13 minutes through Luck Zogbe.

Amad was presented with a golden opportunity to double his side’s advantage when Yan Diomande delivered a sublime cross into his path. With the goal at his mercy, Amad bizarrely couldn’t convert, only managing to strike the post.

The miss was reminiscent of the multiple golden opportunities he has squandered for the Red Devils thus far this season.

Amad hits back

One content producer seized on Amad’s bizarre miss, likening it to the troubles that are currently plaguing him at United

But the 24-year-old was not pleased, firing an angry response on social media.

Amad wrote, “Just shut your mouth, bro, you’re talking too much now.”

“Go play in my place if it bothers you that much.”

Amad’s comment on Instagram at a content creator who criticised his open goal miss against Gambia: "Just shut your mouth, bro-you’re talking too much now. Go play in my place if it bothers you that much" https://t.co/dKrXtWk33t — Sully (@SullyTalkz) November 18, 2026

Amad will be eager to start on Sunday, in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as head coach, when United make their way to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images