

Manchester United will have to figure out what to do with Bruno Fernandes soon. The club captain’s current deal is up next summer, but the Red Devils have an option of extending it by a year.

So far, the Portuguese superstar has rejected both of United’s contract offers, but INEOS are still calm about the whole situation.

Mauricio Pochettino could be key to the whole operation and if the club’s form picks up under the Argentine head coach while INEOS start backing him in the market, the 32-year-old could end up staying.

Bruno Fernandes, 2026/27 Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 810 325 17 1152 Goals 4 2 0 6 Assists 2 1 0 3 Goals + assists 6 2 0 9 Avg rating 7.13 7.00 6.30 7.04

However, Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto have revealed that interest from Serie A teams refuses to go away. AC Milan, who were eyeing Bruno Fernandes in the summer, are monitoring contract talks with interest, with Ruben Amorim a major admirer of his compatriot.

Amorim loves Bruno Fernandes

Interestingly, the former Sporting CP star is also open to the idea of returning to Serie A, where he had played back when he was at Udinese and Sampdoria.

“There were definitely multiple inquiries and probes from Milan regarding Bruno Fernandes’ situation this summer, and Milan was not the only club in Italian football to consider him.

“The idea of returning to play in Italy was very appealing to Bruno, so in any case, it was certainly something he liked and had been thinking about.

“Back when Juventus was negotiating to sign Bernardo Silva, they were actually simultaneously pursuing another negotiation. They had already been in contact and negotiations with Bruno Fernandes for a long time, and there had been direct communication between the two parties.

INEOS must change Bruno Fernandes’ mind

“Milan is still continuously and closely monitoring Bruno’s situation. I can guarantee everyone 101% that the relationship between Bruno Fernandes and Amorim is absolutely excellent. Furthermore, Amorim and Bruno Fernandes share the same agent, Miguel Pinho.”

The United No. 8 has a €65 million release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen if any team activates it and if the skipper chooses to jump ship.

There is no chance of that happening in January, but things should get clearer come next summer. Pochettino and United will have to remind their talisman of the merits of staying in the meantime.

INEOS are also looking at alternatives in case talks go south, with Nico Paz of Como reportedly emerging as a possible solution.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images