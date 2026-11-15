Bruno Fernandes: Man United star’s stance on renewal after Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival

Manchester United are sweating on the future of Bruno Fernandes, whose contract runs out in just over six months. The Red Devils do have the option to trigger a one-year extension in their talismanic skipper’s deal, but would ideally prefer to tie him down to a new deal.

However, it has proven to be easier said than done, with recent reports suggesting that the 32-year-old has already turned down their latest proposal. Fernandes was exceptional last season, and deservedly won the Premier League Player of the Season, among other personal accolades.

However, the Portuguese has been subdued this campaign, and his form has also hurt the team, who are now 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games. The poor run has seen Michael Carrick vacate his position, with Mauricio Pochettino announced as the new permanent manager.

United are hoping that the Argentine’s arrival can spark a turnaround at the Theatre of Dreams and also convince Fernandes to sign a new deal. However, it now appears that the Portuguese is preparing for a patient game.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: Last Season vs This Season Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Season 2025/26 2026/27 Apps 37 14 Minutes 3201 1152 Starts 36 13 Sub appearances 1 1 Goals 9 6 Non-penalty goals 5 3 Assists 22 2 Goals + assists 31 8 Minutes per goal 356 192 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 xG (PL) 10.79 3.94 xA (PL) 12.28 2.17 xG + xA (PL) 23.07 6.11 Avg rating 7.64 7.04 Shots 58 32 Shots on target 26 11 Shot accuracy % 44.8% 34.4% Conversion % 15.5% 18.8% Passes 2130 732 Accurate passes 1748 601 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 82.1% 82.1% Key passes 143 37 Dribbles attempted 37 10 Dribbles completed 16 4 Dribble success % 43.2% 40.0% Tackles 58 12 Interceptions 22 4 Tackles + interceptions 80 16 Blocks 6 7 Duels 283 72 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Duels won 130 28 Duels won % 45.9% 38.9% Dribbled past 40 6 Fouls won 36 11 Fouls committed 25 11 Offsides 4 1 Yellow cards 5 3 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 1 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Penalties scored 4 3 Penalties missed 2 0 Clean sheets 7 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

Fernandes planning to wait and watch

The Sun insists that Fernandes wants to assess United’s run under Mauricio Pochettino before committing his future at Old Trafford. The report states: “BRUNO FERNANDES will put all talk of a new contract on ice — until he works out if new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is the real deal.”

The report insists that the Portuguese is disillusioned by the Red Devils’ fall from grace this season that has seen them drop down to the relegation zone after 10 games.

A source with inside information about the situation told The Sun: “Bruno wants to see what happens for the rest of this season before committing. His relationship with the club has been up and down in the last few years.”

“He enjoyed a best-ever season but is unhappy with some of the decisions since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS bought into the club. He knows Poch is a good manager but wants to see the club back him properly — he and some other players think they have been set up to fail this season.”

Disconnect between players and club hierarchy

United’s struggles have been further compounded by players questioning the club hierarchy. Lisandro Martínez pointed fingers at Jason Wilcox, while Fernandes himself stirred up controversy after questioning Carrick’s tactics after the 4-1 defeat to Como.

The source further told The Sun: “The players believe the failure to buy another left-back in the summer was inexcusable. They are bemused by some of the decisions. There is a disconnect between the players and the hierarchy.”

If the players are hoping for a clean slate following Pochettino’s arrival, however, they are in for disappointment. The Argentine is reportedly prepared to be ruthless with the squad and will have the chance to bring in new faces in January.

The source concluded: “No one will be offered the chance to start again. He will judge them not just on how they perform — but how they have performed previously.”

Recent reports suggest Galatasaray are ready to make a move for Fernandes at the turn of the year.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Bruno Fernandes is likely to be wary after United’s failure to replenish squad with top talents.

✅ United’s struggles on the pitch have failed to end in recent years.

⚠️ Fernandes could simply be waiting for a better proposal from the Red Devils,

TPP view

We believe that Fernandes’ renewal will not be a straightforward affair, but the club are likely to continue their attempts to convince him to sign a new deal.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images