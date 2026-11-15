Bruno Fernandes: Man United star’s stance on renewal after Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival

Manchester United are sweating on the future of Bruno Fernandes, whose contract runs out in just over six months. The Red Devils do have the option to trigger a one-year extension in their talismanic skipper’s deal, but would ideally prefer to tie him down to a new deal.
However, it has proven to be easier said than done, with recent reports suggesting that the 32-year-old has already turned down their latest proposal. Fernandes was exceptional last season, and deservedly won the Premier League Player of the Season, among other personal accolades.
However, the Portuguese has been subdued this campaign, and his form has also hurt the team, who are now 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games. The poor run has seen Michael Carrick vacate his position, with Mauricio Pochettino announced as the new permanent manager.
United are hoping that the Argentine’s arrival can spark a turnaround at the Theatre of Dreams and also convince Fernandes to sign a new deal. However, it now appears that the Portuguese is preparing for a patient game.
|Stat
|2025/26
|2026/27
|Season
|2025/26
|2026/27
|Apps
|37
|14
|Minutes
|3201
|1152
|Starts
|36
|13
|Sub appearances
|1
|1
|Goals
|9
|6
|Non-penalty goals
|5
|3
|Assists
|22
|2
|Goals + assists
|31
|8
|Minutes per goal
|356
|192
|Stat
|2025/26
|2026/27
|xG (PL)
|10.79
|3.94
|xA (PL)
|12.28
|2.17
|xG + xA (PL)
|23.07
|6.11
|Avg rating
|7.64
|7.04
|Shots
|58
|32
|Shots on target
|26
|11
|Shot accuracy %
|44.8%
|34.4%
|Conversion %
|15.5%
|18.8%
|Passes
|2130
|732
|Accurate passes
|1748
|601
|Stat
|2025/26
|2026/27
|Pass accuracy %
|82.1%
|82.1%
|Key passes
|143
|37
|Dribbles attempted
|37
|10
|Dribbles completed
|16
|4
|Dribble success %
|43.2%
|40.0%
|Tackles
|58
|12
|Interceptions
|22
|4
|Tackles + interceptions
|80
|16
|Blocks
|6
|7
|Duels
|283
|72
|Stat
|2025/26
|2026/27
|Duels won
|130
|28
|Duels won %
|45.9%
|38.9%
|Dribbled past
|40
|6
|Fouls won
|36
|11
|Fouls committed
|25
|11
|Offsides
|4
|1
|Yellow cards
|5
|3
|Red cards
|0
|0
|Penalties won
|0
|0
|Penalties conceded
|1
|0
Fernandes planning to wait and watch
The Sun insists that Fernandes wants to assess United’s run under Mauricio Pochettino before committing his future at Old Trafford. The report states: “BRUNO FERNANDES will put all talk of a new contract on ice — until he works out if new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is the real deal.”
The report insists that the Portuguese is disillusioned by the Red Devils’ fall from grace this season that has seen them drop down to the relegation zone after 10 games.
A source with inside information about the situation told The Sun: “Bruno wants to see what happens for the rest of this season before committing. His relationship with the club has been up and down in the last few years.”
“He enjoyed a best-ever season but is unhappy with some of the decisions since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS bought into the club. He knows Poch is a good manager but wants to see the club back him properly — he and some other players think they have been set up to fail this season.”
Disconnect between players and club hierarchy
United’s struggles have been further compounded by players questioning the club hierarchy. Lisandro Martínez pointed fingers at Jason Wilcox, while Fernandes himself stirred up controversy after questioning Carrick’s tactics after the 4-1 defeat to Como.
The source further told The Sun: “The players believe the failure to buy another left-back in the summer was inexcusable. They are bemused by some of the decisions. There is a disconnect between the players and the hierarchy.”
If the players are hoping for a clean slate following Pochettino’s arrival, however, they are in for disappointment. The Argentine is reportedly prepared to be ruthless with the squad and will have the chance to bring in new faces in January.
The source concluded: “No one will be offered the chance to start again. He will judge them not just on how they perform — but how they have performed previously.”
Recent reports suggest Galatasaray are ready to make a move for Fernandes at the turn of the year.
The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 5/10
Why?
✅ Bruno Fernandes is likely to be wary after United’s failure to replenish squad with top talents.
✅ United’s struggles on the pitch have failed to end in recent years.
⚠️ Fernandes could simply be waiting for a better proposal from the Red Devils,
TPP view
We believe that Fernandes’ renewal will not be a straightforward affair, but the club are likely to continue their attempts to convince him to sign a new deal.
Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images