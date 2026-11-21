Ask ten Manchester United fans which position they think INEOS must bolster this winter, and I bet more than half will point to left-back.

Beyond midfield, left-back was the one position many felt required reinforcement.

However, INEOS did not act, and the Red Devils have suffered as a result. Injuries to Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu, which coincided with October’s fixtures, have left the team without a natural left-back to rely on.

As a result, Michael Carrick deployed makeshift left-backs to fill the gap. Opponents identified these options, such as Diogo Dalot, as a point of weakness and targeted them, exposing United.

That said, even if Shaw and Dorgu were both back to full fitness, INEOS should still sign a top left-back; otherwise, they risk ending up in the same dilemma they faced in Carrick’s last few games.

A left-back signing in the winter is not certain

Yet it still seems the Red Devils have not learnt their lesson. They remain undecided about committing to a left-back transfer this winter, as the Manchester Evening News clarifies:

“There are some holes in the squad that could be looked at, notably left-back and striker. Plans for the former will depend on Luke Shaw’s fitness and whether Patrick Dorgu emerges as an option in that position.”

Luke Shaw 2026-27 stats Stat Premier League Competition Premier League Apps 5 Minutes 425 Starts 5 Sub appearances 0 Goals 0 Assists 1

Not signing a left-back in January will certainly elicit fans’ fury. How have INEOS not learnt?

In the summer, they could have moved fast to capture their top target, Lewis Hall, early, when Newcastle were open to major sales. Instead, they waited until the Magpies no longer needed big sales, following the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, before trying to sign the left-back.

Of course, Newcastle rebuffed the Red Devils’ approach. Even so, United could have pursued alternatives such as Alejandro Balde and Rayan Aït-Nouri, yet they never really made an effort.

This failed transfer opportunity, and the struggles that followed in recent weeks, should have prompted United to sign a left-back in January. But no: almost a month before the window opens, it is still unclear whether the club will pursue that transfer.

Risk of a summer repeat

With Shaw back to his injury struggles and Dorgu also unable to stay fit this year, it would not be surprising if both were fit between now and February, only to return to the treatment table when needed most.

Then United, in the final months of the 2026-27 season, could once again suffer for failing to act when they should have.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images

