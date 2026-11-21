Manchester United made the surprise decision to allow Scott McTominay to join Napoli in 2024, under former manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils replaced the Scot with Manuel Ugarte and it would turn out to be a disastrous decision.

Brought in to replace Casemiro at Old Trafford, the Uruguayan was a disappointment, and soon became a peripheral figure at the Theatre of Dreams. Ugarte is currently sidelined after rupturing his ACL at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian eventually left this summer with his head held high, and the English giants ended up spending over £150 million on Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to fill his boots.

Unfortunately, the trio are yet to live up to the task, with United struggling to control the midfield in games and now sitting 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games. The situation has prompted talk of further reinforcements in the middle of the park in 2027, with rumours of a possible homecoming for McTominay refusing to go away.

McTominay’s spectacular rise in Italy

McTominay hit the ground running in Serie A, helping Napoli win the league in his debut campaign and finishing as the Serie A MVP. The 29-year-old was equally decisive last season, with his team finishing second behind Inter Milan.

The Scottish midfielder’s spectacular rise in Italy has generated a very poor impression of United’s decision-making. Meanwhile, former manager Ten Hag has recently revealed that he was vehemently opposed to McTominay’s departure.

The Scot’s contract expires in 2028 and he has yet to sign a new deal, adding to speculation regarding his future. It now, however, appears that the Red Devils could have the opportunity to rectify their error and bring their prodigal son home.

Scott McTominay Stats for Man United Player Nationality Pos United career Apps Goals Scott McTominay Scotland MF 2017–2025 258 29 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

United alert to McTominay’s Napoli situation

According to TEAMtalk, United could have the opportunity to bring their former academy graduate back in 2027. The report states: “Scott McTominay is heading into 2027 with one eye on a possible return to the Premier League, with former club Manchester United being made aware of an opportunity to bring him back to Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.”

The report confirms that Napoli are keen to keep hold of McTominay, but adds that “the two parties remain some way apart in their negotiations, with no breakthrough currently in sight.”

Intermediaries are already working on the player’s next move, with the report adding: “TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries are now working on potential options for McTominay heading into 2027, with a return to English football firmly among the possibilities being explored.”

“Manchester United have been informed of his potential availability, and TEAMtalk understands the idea of bringing their former academy graduate back to Old Trafford has not been dismissed out of hand.”

AC Milan, Juventus, Chelsea and clubs from Saudi Arabia are also hot on his heels, and the report states that the player would prefer a return to England.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ McTominay has been linked with a return to United for a while.

⚠️ This could be a ploy from the Scot’s agents to get Napoli to offer him a better contract.

TPP view

We believe that a cost-effective move for McTominay could tempt United, but the final decision regarding the matter will rest on new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Featured image Timothy Rogers via Getty Images