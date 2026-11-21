Harry Amass could leave Manchester United in January, with West Ham United said to be monitoring the 19-year-old left-back as his contract approaches its final months.

Loan spells and a stalled route into United’s side

United loaned Amass to Sheffield Wednesday in September 2025. He played 21 Championship matches, scored once and won consecutive club Player of the Month awards in November and December.

Norwich City signed him for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign in January, but a serious hamstring injury curtailed that spell after one substitute appearance. He returned to United for rehabilitation in April.

Amass remained at Old Trafford beyond the latest summer window and has since played for the Under-21s. He also scored the winning goal for England Under-20s against Portugal during the November international break.

West Ham track Amass as January decision approaches

Former West Ham and United scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that the Hammers are among several clubs monitoring Amass. The outlet reports that a permanent January move could be considered if United fail to make progress in talks over a new contract.

The defender has not appeared in the Premier League this season, although he has featured twice in the Champions League. United are said to rate him highly and retain significant hopes for his development, but his limited senior involvement has opened the door to another move.

United were open to a loan during the summer transfer window and Wolves made contact, but those plans were reportedly halted after the club failed to add another left-back. Amass was instead retained as cover. Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw have both since moved closer to returning to action.

Brown said: “Personally, I think he needs to play a bit more senior football before he’s ready for Man United, and that might be the club’s stance as well.”

The former scout believes Amass’ reported contract situation makes another temporary spell difficult. He explained: “The thing is, his contract is up in the summer, so they’re not going to want to let him go on loan just to lose him for free at the end of the season if he doesn’t extend his deal.”

Brown added: “In that case, it looks likely he could be allowed to leave in January for a fee so that they don’t let him go for nothing, and I’m sure there will be clubs interested.” Championship sides have also been linked with the teenager.

West Ham want to strengthen at left-back after El Hadji Malick Diouf joined Brentford following their relegation from the Premier League. Head coach Scott Parker is reported to be planning several additions as he attempts to improve a squad expected to challenge for promotion.

Brown said: “West Ham are certainly going to be keeping tabs on him, because it’s a position they want to strengthen in, and he’s already proved he can perform in the Championship.”

From Watford prospect to United award winner

Amass joined Watford’s academy at the age of nine before moving to Manchester United in July 2023 for an undisclosed fee. He helped the Under-18s win the national championship, northern title and Premier League Cup during the 2023/24 season.

The left-back made his senior debut on his 18th birthday in a 3-0 Premier League victory at Leicester City in March 2025. He was subsequently named United’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year for 2024/25 and has made nine competitive first-team appearances without scoring.

Final Thoughts

West Ham are among several clubs monitoring Amass ahead of January.

A permanent move could be considered if contract talks do not progress.

Brown believes the defender needs more regular senior football.

United must decide whether to extend his deal or seek a fee.

harry amass career to date Club Season Apps Minutes Clean sheets Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Manchester United 2026/27 2 29 1 0 0 0 0 Manchester United U21 2026/27 3 270 1 0 0 1 0 Norwich City 2025/26 1 15 0 0 0 0 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2025/26 21 1868 3 1 1 2 0 Manchester United 2025/26 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester United U21 2025/26 1 90 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester United 2024/25 7 375 1 0 0 0 0 Manchester United U18 2024/25 4 372 1 0 0 0 0 Manchester United U21 2024/25 14 1143 4 0 3 6 0 Manchester United UEFA U19 2024/25 3 241 2 0 1 1 0 Manchester United 2023/24 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester United U21 2023/24 3 270 0 0 1 1 0 Manchester United U18 2023/24 2 180 1 0 0 0 0 Manchester United UEFA U19 2023/24 2 91 1 0 0 0 0 Watford FC U18 2022/23 2 177 0 0 0 0 0 Watford FC 2022/23 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Source: Transfermarkt

Feature image David Lidstrom via Getty Images