

Manchester United’s much-hyped summer midfield revamp, which saw the Red Devils bring in as many as three new faces, has not had the desired effect.

Andrey Santos’ signing has been largely derided, while Youri Tielemans does not look ready for Mauricio Pochettino’s intense demands.

Carlos Baleba remains injured, leaving academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo as the only quality option in the middle of the park.

This is why the 20-time English league champions are reportedly not done adding to their engine room, with Felix Nmecha on the club’s radar ahead of the January window.

United in touch with Felix Nmecha camp

The German was among United’s summer targets as well, but a move never materialised. Fussball News has claimed that the Old Trafford giants have been in touch with the former Manchester City wonderkid’s agents.

The possibility of a January approach is being discussed, but a move will be far from easy. Rivals like City, Liverpool, and Newcastle are also eyeing the 26-year-old, along with Real Madrid.

“The 26-year-old German central midfielder Felix Nmecha, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, continues to be one of the most discussed names on the European transfer market.”

“Among them is Manchester United. The club’s transfer committee is in close contact with Nmecha’s management agency and is actively exploring the possibility of approaching Borussia Dortmund during the upcoming winter transfer window.”

Intense demand for Felix Nmecha

“But Manchester City are also interested. Liverpool and Newcastle are also not idle. Real Madrid are also interested. There are strong indications that the Spanish giants have identified Nmecha as one of their main targets as they continue their plans to rebuild the core of their midfield.”

To add to the complications, the report states that Borussia Dortmund will demand £84 million to part ways with the Germany international in winter.

F. Nmecha 26/27 stats

Stat Bundesliga UEFA Champions League DFB Pokal Super Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 2 1 16 Minutes 659 251 135 63 1108 Goals 4 0 0 0 4

Should clubs hold on for a little while longer, Felix Nmecha can be signed for £67 million as his release clause will become active next summer.

“Before Nmecha’s €80 million release clause becomes active in the June 2027 transfer window, Dortmund are reportedly demanding a staggering €100 million transfer fee from any club interested in signing him this winter.

January deal looks unlikely

The former Premier League winner has four goals to his name this season and can play all across the midfield, and his physical presence and eye for a pass could be useful tools for any team.

INEOS are reportedly likely to focus on the defence and attack in January, and it will be interesting to see if they revisit their interest in the summer of 2027.

Feature image Christof Koepsel via Getty Images